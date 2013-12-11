The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Prime Minister Enrico Letta will hold a new confidence vote on Wednesday to formalise the changes in his government majority after Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party pulled out of the ruling coalition. He is widely expected to win the vote in both chambers of parliament.

The head of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement Beppe Grillo urged police on Tuesday to join protesters as a wave of "pitchfork" protests gave vent to bitter frustration after years of austerity and recession.

DEBT

The Treasury sells 5.5 billion euros in 12-month BOT bills in its last auction settling in 2013. The notes mature on Dec. 12, 2014. It last sold one-year debt a month ago at an average 0.69 percent yield.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Proxy adviser Frontis Governance told Telecom Italia's shareholders to vote against a proposal by the company's second biggest shareholder to remove the board at a shareholder meeting on Dec. 20, it said in a report on Tuesday.

Market watchdog Consob has all the elements to send a letter questioning Telecom's mandatory convertible bond, opening the way for possible sanctions, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

ALITALIA, INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT

Alitalia finally secured the 300 million euros ($412 million) it needs to keep flying over Christmas, a source said on Tuesday, concluding a drawn-out capital raising that showed how much work the airline has to convince investors it can survive. * Etihad is talking with the carrier and will take a decision by Dec. 20, Corriere della Sera said. Assisted by Booz&Co, DLA Piper and Price Waterhouse the airlilne could take a stake of up to 49 percent, the paper said.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Chairman Alessandro Profumo said on Tuesday a tough restructuring plan including a 3-billion euro capital increase for the troubled lender will be approved at a shareholder meeting on Dec. 27, without elaborating on a row with the bank's biggest shareholder on the timing of the cash call. * The bank's main foundation shareholder still intends to vote for a delay in the capital increase to the second quarter, the head of the foundation told Il Sole 24 Ore. * Watchdog Consob is monitoring the share price movements of the bank's shares, Il Messaggero said.

MEDIOBANCA

Buyback offer on senior unsecured bonds ends on Wednesday.

* CIR

The holding company is asking for public funds to mitigate the financial crisis at its energy unit Sorgenia, Il Giornale said.

* UNIPOL

Talks with Belgium's Ageas to sell business with premiums worth 1.7 billion euros are close to be concluded, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The portfolio is worth 500-800 million euros, it said.

EDISON

Standard & Poor's on Tuesday upgraded its rating for the utility to BBB+ from BBB, with a stable outlook.

MONCLER IPO-MON.MI

The down jacket maker's IPO on the Milan stock exchange ends on Wedensday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:............................... ($1 = 0.7261 euros)