The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta won a confidence vote in the Senate on Wednesday, confirming his government's majority after promising sweeping reforms and urging lawmakers to back him or risk chaos.

ECONOMY

National statistics bureau relases final inflation figures for December (0900 GMT) * Italy's government is trying to reach a compromise with the justice ministry on measures it aims to include in the budget law to allow residents to repatriate financial assets held abroad without being prosecuted, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

DEBT

The Treasury said on Wednesday it would offer only 550 million euros in 12-month bills at a supplementary sale on Thursday - cutting to 10 percent from the customary 15 percent the size of the supplementary offer due to low funding needs.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank holds a board meeting on the timing of a planned 3-billion euro rights issue, following staunch opposition from its key shareholder to plans to launch the cash call in January.

The lender's top shareholder said on Wednesday it was open to selling its entire stake in the troubled bank and repeated a call to postpone the bank's capital hike. * The bank's board is likely to accept the foundation's request and leave it to shareholders to decide whether to launch the rights issue in January or June, Il Sole 24 Ore said without citing sources.

ITALIAN BANKS * An ECB legal opinion on the planned revaluation of the Bank of Italy share capital will likely be ready mid next week after a new round of consultations with euro zone's central banks, La Stampa reported citing sources close to the matter. The paper said the ECB's legal team had deem an objection raised by the Bundesbank as founded.

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco and banking association ABI officials speak before the Senate Finance Committee on a planned Bank of Italy share capital revaluation.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy's market watchdog Consob is likely to fine the Italian phone company for procedural irregularities over the sale of a 1.3 billion euro ($1.8 billion) convertible bond to Telefonica and other investors, legal sources familiar with the matter said.

* CIR

Energy group Verbund said on Wednesday Italy's Sorgenia, in which it has a 46 percent stake, was "confronted with material market turmoil in the Italian market. The management of Sorgenia is working now to implement a restructuring plan."

BANCA CARIGE

Credit rating agency Moody's downgraded the mid-sized lender on Wednesday citing falling profitability at the bank and increased uncertainty over its plan to boost its capital base.

FINMECCANICA, ANSALDO STS

The aerospace and defence group said it had appointed Sergio De Luca as new chief operating officer. De Luca, currently at the helm of Ansaldo STS, will be replaced as CEO of the rail technology company by Stefano Siragusa, it said.

MEDIOBANCA

The Italian investment bank said the provisional take-up for its offer to buy back senior unsecured bonds, which ended on Wedensday, stood at 378.3 million euros ($521.69 million).

IPO

Luxury down jacket maker Moncler priced its stock market listing at the top of the range on Wednesday after strong demand from investors attracted by the brand's global growth prospects.

K.R.ENERGY

News conference to present new strategies after a reimbursement of bank debt ahead of schedule (1030 GMT).

ZUCCHI

Capital increase ends.

