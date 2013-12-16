The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

The new leader of Italy's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) indicated on Sunday he will support the ruling coalition government led by fellow PD member Enrico Letta into 2015 and does not plan to push for a snap election.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

Milan Bourse after hours trading closed.

TELECOM ITALIA, BLACKROCK INC

Telecom Italia TLIT.MI said on Monday it had not received any information from U.S. money manager BlackRock regarding an increase in its stake in the Italian telecoms group to 10.14 percent, as shown by U.S. regulatory filings.

CIR, VERBUND

Sorgenia, the energy unit of the De Benedetti family's holding company, will likely meet with its banks on Wednesday to discuss a debt restructuring, Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday. The lenders may ask the holding company and Sorgenia's inveStor Verbund to give their contribution to the plan, the daily said.

ALITALIA, LUFTHANSA, Air France-KLM

Lufthansa is not interested in Alitalia because the Italian airline makes a loss and has a close commercial agreement with AirFrance KLM which would be difficult to renegotiate, and because the German company is undergoing its own reorganisation, Lufthansa chief executive Christoph Franz said in an interview with Corriere Economia.

Italy is a "key market" for the German airline, Franz said.

Franz also said Alitalia should reinforce its low-cost business and warned against a partnership between Alitalia and a Gulf airline like Etihad.

MEDIASET, TELEFONICA, PRISA

The Italian broadcaster is reviewing, together with Spain's Telefonica, the possibility to buy a majority stake in Spanish broadcaster Digital+ from media group Prisa, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

MONCLER

Italian down jacket maker debuts on MTA main segment at the Milan Bourse.

MAIRE TECNIMONT

The engineering and construction firm said on Monday it won new contracts worth a total $926 million in countries including the Dominican Republic.

