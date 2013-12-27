The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

The government holds a cabinet meeting.

Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta promised on Monday to present a formal coalition pact in January with reforms ranging from an overhaul of the electoral law to cuts to bureaucracy and taxes.

Italy's parliament gave final approval to the government's 2014 budget on Monday, after Prime Minister Enrico Letta's ruling coalition won a confidence motion over the package of measures in the Senate.

DEBT

Treasury sells 8.0 billion euros 6-month BOTs maturing on June 30, 2014 and 2.0-3.0 billion euros third tranche CTZs maturing on Dec. 31, 2015. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The top investor in the bank looked set to push back to mid-2014 at a shareholder meeting on Friday a 3-billion-euro capital increase the Italian lender needs to carry out to reimburse state aid and avert nationalisation.

The bank said on Tuesday it bought back securities for 70 million euros to help restructure a trade called "Chianti Classico" as it cleans up its accounts before a cash call.

Shareholders corresponding to 49.2 percent of the bank's capital had confirmed their participation to Friday's meeting before Christmas, making it likely that a threshold of more than 50 percent of the capital is met to validly hold the AGM, MF reported on Friday citing rumours.

UNICREDIT

The bank said on Tuesday it reached a deal with Cerberus European Investments LLC to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans with a gross value of around 950 million euros.

FINMECCANICA

The company said on Monday it had won a 280-million-euro deal with the Polish Ministry of Defence to train the country's Air Force pilots with the M-346 trainer aircraft produced by its unit Alenia Aermacchi. The contract will be signed in early 2014.

* UNIPOL

The insurer will decide by Jan. 15 whether to accept an offer by Belgian rival Ageas on Milano Assicurazioni insurance assets it must sell for antitrust reason, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday.

GTECH

The Italian betting technology group will book charges of 34.7 million euros in 2013 as a result of a settlement of tax disputes with Italy's Tax Agency, the company said on Tuesday.

GREENITALY1

Debuts at Milan Bourse.

STOCK EXCHANGE

Milan bourse after hours trading closed.

