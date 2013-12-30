The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
ECONOMY
December business confidence data (0900 GMT) and December
producer prices data (1100 GMT).
DEBT
The Treasury auctions 2.0-3.0 billion euros in five-year
bonds and 2.0-2.5 billion euros in 10-year bonds.
A sale of six-month bills and zero-coupon bonds on Friday
saw weaker demand and higher yields compared to a month earlier.
COMPANIES
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The troubled lender was forced to delay a vital 3 billion
euro ($4 billion) share sale to raise capital until mid-2014
because of shareholder opposition, plunging its turnaround plan
into uncertainty.
Chairman Alessandro Profumo said on Saturday he would decide
whether to step down in January.
* The head of the main investor in the bank told an Italian
daily on Monday she hoped the bank's top executives would stay
on.
* An unnamed member of the foudation's steering committee was
quoted as saying in Monday's Il Messaggero the Fondazione Monte
dei Paschi would now try to progressively sell most of its stake
at prices that from time to time it would consider adequate. The
source added some of the banks in the consortium guranteeing the
capital increase were ready to extend their commitment to June.
A Treasury spokesman said on Sunday the government's
priority was to give the bailout money back to taxpayers and it
had no interest in nationalising the bank, ANSA newsagency
reported.
The economy ministry is considering whether to restart talks
with Brussels over the conditions set in order to give a
greenlight to the bailout of Monte Paschi, Il Sole 24 Ore
reported said on Sunday citing ministry experts.
Italian bankers Carlo Salvatori and Divo Gronchi, former ECB
policymaker Lorenzo Bini Smaghi and economist Piero Barucci were
mentioned in the Italian press on Saturday as possible
replacements for Profumo.
According to Il Messaggero Salvatori, close to Economy
Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni, is the frontrunner. Monte Paschi's
CFO Bernando Mingrone would most likely replace CEO Fabrizio
Viola if he too were to leave the bank, several newspapers
reported on Saturday.
Fondazione Cariplo is still interested in buying a stake in
the bank off the Fondazione Monte Paschi but diverging positions
on the price to be paid must be reconciled first, Corriere della
Sera and Repubblica reported on Saturday.
Possible alternatives to the capital increase are a possible
re-sale of Antonveneta or an acquisition by either Credit
Agricole or BNP Paribas, Il Sole 24 Ore wrote on Sunday.
Siena mayor Bruno Valentini told la Repubblica on Sunday
that nobody would show Profumo the door but it would not be a
shock if he left.
FIAT-CHRYSLER
Roon Bloom is negotiating on behalf of Fiat the sale of
VEBA's 41.5 perceht stake in Chrysler with United Auto Workers
Chief Bob King, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday, adding an
accord is getting closer.
UNIPOL, PIRELLI
The insurer has sold its 1.85 percent stake in the tyre
maker, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.
UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI
The final seal on a four-way merger to create UnipolSai is
expected by Dec. 31 so that shares in the new company can start
trading on the Milan bourse on Jan. 6, Il Sole 24 Ore said on
Sunday. However, Unipol may not consider adequate an offer by
Belgium's Ageas for insurance assets it must sell for
antitrust reasons before the merger.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA
The Italian mid-sized lender aims to boost its number of
branches to 1,000 by end-2015 from 690 now through acquisitions,
its chairman told an Italian daily on Saturday.
INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT, MONTE DEI
PASCHI, UBI
The creditor banks have signed the final accord with holding
company Carlo Tassara agreeing to restructure its 2-billion euro
debt, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday. Tassara will sell all
its stakes including 1.7 percent of Intesa, 1.4 percent of UBI,
1.1 percent of Monte Paschi, 1.2 percent of Mediobanca
, 2.5 percent of A2A,and 0.7 percent of
Generali.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO, BANCO DESIO
Adviser Lazard and the special commissioners appointed by
the Bank of Italy will select around Jan. 10 one of the two
offers submitted for the bank, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
CIR
Creditor banks have granted Tirreno Power a delay in
interest payments due on a 750-million euro debt that is being
renegotiated after shareholders GDF-Suez and CIR's unit
Sorgenia agreed to freeze around 50 million euros in credits
owed to them by the generation company.
Main currency report:...............................