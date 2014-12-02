The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Italian President Giorgio Napolitano said on Monday he
would decide at the end of this year whether to resign early,
after Italy has completed its six-month presidency of the
European Union.
Senate votes on labour reform, expected final approval
whithin Dec. 4.
ECONOMY
Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 4.9 billion
euros in November, narrowing compared with a deficit of 7.2
billion euros in November 2013, the Economy Ministry said on
Monday.
COMPANIES
* SAIPEM, ENI
Russia on Monday scrapped the South Stream pipeline project
to supply gas to southern Europe without crossing Ukraine,
citing EU objections, and instead named Turkey as its preferred
partner for an alternative pipeline, with a promise of hefty
discounts.
Russia's $40 billion South Stream gas pipeline project has
fallen victim to plunging energy prices, stalling European
demand and the political standoff between the European Union and
Moscow over the crisis in Ukraine.
FIAT CHRYSLER
Fiat's share of the Italian market stood at 27.3 percent in
November, as new car sales in Italy rose 4.95 percent to 107,965
vehicles from the same month a year ago.
SNAM
The gas transport group expects domestic gas demand in 2014
to be 5-6 percent lower than a year earlier at 65 billion cubic
metres, chief executive Carlo Malacarne said on Monday.
FINMECCANICA
United Mechanical & Electrical Co., a unit of China's
Insigma Group, is interested in the rail assets the Italian
defence group is selling, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, after another
unit called Insigma Technology said on Monday it was
not in the race.
GTECH
A planned merger with U.S. International Game Technology
IGT.N will go ahead after dissenting shareholders representing
less than 20 percent of the Italian game group's capital
exercised their right to sell their shares back to GTECH.
BREMBO
The brake maker said on Tuesday it would invest $39 million
to build a new aluminium caliper production plant in Mexico.
INDESIT
Ordinary shares suspended ahead of delisting on Dec. 3.
