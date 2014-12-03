The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases November service PMI data (0845 GMT). * The European Commission could ask Italy for additional fiscal tightening worth 3 billion euros next March, daily La Repubblica said after EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Tuesday that Rome should make a small additional effort in its 2015 budget.

DEBT

Treasury holds buy back of following bonds: BTP bond due March 1, 2015, 2.50 percent coupon; CCT bond due Sept. 1, 2015; BTP bond due May 15, 2016, 2.25 percent coupon; CCT bond due July 1, 2016; BTP bonds due May 15, 2017, 1.15 percent coupon.

COMPANIES

SAIPEM, ENI * The potential termination of the South Stream gas pipeline project could result in Saipem losing 1.25 billion euros ($1.55 billion) in revenues in 2015, CEO Umberto Vergine told financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.

Russia's scrapping of the $40 billion South Stream gas pipeline threatens to undermine Saipem's order book in the latest of a string of setbacks for the Italian oil services firm.

The European Commission will go ahead with talks on the South Stream pipeline project on Dec. 9, even though Russia says the plan has been axed, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

TELECOM ITALIA * Telecom Italia is accelerating its analysis of a potential tie-up between its Brazilian unit and telecoms operator Oi and would seek to have at least a stake of 51 percent in the new company should a merger come about, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing financial sources.

Celebrates 50th anniversary of its TILab, with Chairman Giuseppe Recchi (0930 GMT).

CAMPARI

The Italian drinks group is one of the companies interested in French liqueur brand Grand Marnier, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Chrysler Canada's new vehicle sales rose 9 percent for the month of November compared with a year earlier to 20,922 cars and trucks, the company said on Tuesday, capping five full years of monthly sales gains.

A2A

The two main public shareholders of A2A have started to sell part of their stakes in Italy's biggest regional utility to raise cash for stretched local coffers, a spokesman for one of the investors said on Tuesday.

YOOX

The five days from the Thursday of Thanksgiving Day to the following Monday were the five best days of sales ever, the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

INDESIT

Ordinary shares delisted as of today.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................