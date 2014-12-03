The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
Markit/ADACI releases November service PMI data (0845 GMT).
* The European Commission could ask Italy for additional
fiscal tightening worth 3 billion euros next March, daily La
Repubblica said after EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on
Tuesday that Rome should make a small additional effort in its
2015 budget.
DEBT
Treasury holds buy back of following bonds: BTP bond due
March 1, 2015, 2.50 percent coupon; CCT bond due Sept. 1, 2015;
BTP bond due May 15, 2016, 2.25 percent coupon; CCT bond due
July 1, 2016; BTP bonds due May 15, 2017, 1.15 percent coupon.
COMPANIES
SAIPEM, ENI
* The potential termination of the South Stream gas pipeline
project could result in Saipem losing 1.25 billion euros ($1.55
billion) in revenues in 2015, CEO Umberto Vergine told financial
daily Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.
Russia's scrapping of the $40 billion South Stream gas
pipeline threatens to undermine Saipem's order book in the
latest of a string of setbacks for the Italian oil services
firm.
The European Commission will go ahead with talks on the
South Stream pipeline project on Dec. 9, even though Russia says
the plan has been axed, the European Commission said on Tuesday.
TELECOM ITALIA
* Telecom Italia is accelerating its analysis of a potential
tie-up between its Brazilian unit and telecoms operator Oi
and would seek to have at least a stake of 51 percent
in the new company should a merger come about, Il Sole 24 Ore
said, citing financial sources.
Celebrates 50th anniversary of its TILab, with Chairman
Giuseppe Recchi (0930 GMT).
CAMPARI
The Italian drinks group is one of the companies interested
in French liqueur brand Grand Marnier, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Chrysler Canada's new vehicle sales rose 9 percent for the
month of November compared with a year earlier to 20,922 cars
and trucks, the company said on Tuesday, capping five full years
of monthly sales gains.
A2A
The two main public shareholders of A2A have started to sell
part of their stakes in Italy's biggest regional utility to
raise cash for stretched local coffers, a spokesman for one of
the investors said on Tuesday.
YOOX
The five days from the Thursday of Thanksgiving Day to the
following Monday were the five best days of sales ever, the
group said in a statement on Tuesday.
INDESIT
Ordinary shares delisted as of today.
