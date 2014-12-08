The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's party closed ranks around the mayor of Rome on Sunday amid an investigation into mafia corruption in the capital that has prompted opposition calls for him to resign.

ECONOMY

Standard & Poor's cut Italy's sovereign credit rating on Friday from BBB to BBB-, just one notch above junk, saying weak growth and poor competitiveness undermined the sustainability of its huge public debt.

Italy and France expressed irritation on Sunday with a call from Chancellor Angela Merkel for them to do more to bring their budgets into line with EU rules, telling the German leader to focus on her own economic woes instead of lecturing others.

COMPANIES

Bourse after hours market closed.

SAIPEM

The South Stream gas pipeline project is definitely scrapped and there are no plans to reopen the project, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday, citing Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller.

UNICREDIT

The bank hopes to be able to increase its dividend payouts, CEO Federico Ghizzoni was quoted by Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday.

FINMECCANICA

Apart from looking at Finmeccanica's railway units, Hitachi is exploring alternative acquisition opportunities in Europe, including Germany's Vossloh, Poland's Newag and Spanish Caf, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday. Finmeccanica is preparing a plan B in case it fails to sell its railway units to Hitachi or the Chinese, the paper added, without giving details.

TELECOM ITALIA

Any operator should be free to invest in the country's networks and the government should not favour ex-monopoly Telecom Italia, Corriere della Sera on Sunday quoted Fastweb CEO Alberto Calcagno as saying.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Flavio Cattaneo, former CEO of Italian power grid Terna, has joined the insurer's board of directors.

A2A

The two main public shareholders of A2A, the cities of Milan and Brescia, could execute the planned sale of another 4.5 percent stake in the utility in several tranches rather than going through an accelerated bookbuilding, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

EXOR

The holding company that controls car maker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Friday it had reopened for 150 million euros a 2024 bond first issued in October for 500 million euros.

PARMALAT

The company bought the dairy division of Brazilian group BRF.

DIGITAL BROS

Trades ex-dividend of 0.07 euro per share.

FERROVIE DELLO STATO

A meeting between government officials and company managers is planned for Wednesday to seek ways to accelerate the planned privatisation of the railways group, several papers said on Sunday. The government expects to identify the legal and financial advisors for the sale by mid January, one paper added.

ANAS

The state-owned company, employed in the construction and maintenance of Italian motorways, is planing to list on the stock exchange in 2016, Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday quoted Chairman Pietro Ciucci as saying.

F2i

The infrastructure fund will decide before Christmas with whom to enter exclusive talks to buy a 49 percent stake in F2i Aeroporti, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday. The deal is valued at around 500 million euros and interested parties include Australia's IFM, Canadian funds OpTrust and Bastion Infrastructure Group, Deutsche Bank and Ardian, the paper added.

