ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October industrial output data (0900 GMT); ISTAT releases January-September Italian regional export data (1000 GMT). * The Italian government is considering introducing tax breaks for companies that agree a merger in a bid to boost the average size of domestic firms, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

COMPANIES

BANKS

Eleven Italian banks including top three lenders Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit and Monte Paschi will take a total of around 26 billion euros in cheap funds the European Central Bank is due to offer on Thursday, according to a Reuters poll.

* FIAT CHRYSLER

The car maker said it had priced an offering of 87 million common shares at $11.0 each as it seeks funds to cut debt and pay for an ambitious investment plan.

After FCA Chairman John Elkann said the group may consider a loyalty shares scheme when it spins off its luxury car unit Ferrari - something which would not be possible if the company were based in Italy - several Italian newspapers quoted a Bloomberg report saying Ferrari could establish its headquarters in the Netherlands and pick Britain for tax purposes. FCA declined to comment, it said. * STMICROELECTRONICS

The Italian government is gearing up to sell its 13.7 percent stake in the chip maker to state-sponsored fund Fondo Strategico Italiano, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

TELECOM ITALIA

A group of telecoms companies led by Oi SA looking to break up Telecom Italia's Brazilian unit are still negotiating with each other and no bid for the target is imminent, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The former president of the Vatican bank, Angelo Caloia, has resigned from the positions he held at the Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo, Intesa said on Wednesday.

GTECH

Shareholders representing 11.3 percent of the gaming group's share capital have exercised a withdrawal right in connection with its merger with IGT, it said on Wednesday.

* ITALIA INDEPENDENT

The eyewear company said on Thursday it had signed a three-year partnership with watch maker Hublot to develop a number of products expected to launch in the first quarter of 2015.

BANCA PROFILO

Matteo Arpe has resigned from his positions as chairman and board member of the bank for "opportunity" reasons following a court ruling last week in a case relating to the collapse of food group Parmalat, the company said on Wednesday.

STEFANEL

The company said its unit Stefanel GmbH signed an agreement for the early termination of a lease agreement in Dusseldorf.

NOVA RE

The company said it has approved the sale of real estate assets for more than 11 million euros.

