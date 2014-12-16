The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
POLITICS
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speaks on European Council
agenda before Chamber of Deputies (1500 GMT).
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases October foreign trade data (0900 GMT).
COMPANIES
* TELECOM ITALIA, TIM BRASIL
The CEO of Brazil's Oi SA Bayard Gontijo said on
Tuesday the group aims to be a "protagonist" in the
consolidation of Brazil's telecom market. But he said the
company has not made up its mind about the best way to pursue
deals in Brazil.
Gontijo told Il Sole 24 Ore that the group would also
consider a merger with TIM Brasil.
* FINMECCANICA
A consortium headed by a unit of Chinese company Insigma has
presented a binding proposal to buy 100 percent of
Finmeccanica's railway unit AnsaldoBreda, daily Il Sole 24 Ore
reported, adding that Japan's Hitachi did not put forward a
binding offer.
BANCO POPOLARE
The Italian lender said on Monday rating agency DBRS had
assigned it a long- and short-term credit rating of "BBB/R-2
(high)" with negative Trend.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
The auto group has resumed exports from Brazil to Mexico
after a more than three-year hiatus due to weak Brazilian demand
and a more favorable exchange rate, Cledorvino Belini, chief
executive officer in Latin America, said on Monday.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI
Italy's market regulator Consob is examining recent trading
moves of Monte Paschi after the stock lost around 8 percent on
Monday, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
The bank will hold a board meeting on Thursday, daily La
Repubblica said, adding that the European Central Bank could
grant the lender half of a 390 million euro discount requested
by the bank as part of its capital boosting plan.
IMA
The company said on Monday it signed an agreement with Lin
Vermogensverwaltung GmbH to acquire an 80 pct interest in
BENHIL, ERCA, HASSIA, HAMBA and GASTI, currently forming the
OYSTAR Group.
UNICREDIT
Italy's biggest bank by assets holds an ordinary board
meeting on Tuesday.
TODS, SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
Bad relations between the EU and Moscow have helped cut
exports of Italian shoes to Russia by around a fifth, the sector
said in a letter to the bloc's foreign policy chief, urging
consideration of economic effects before more sanctions are
imposed.
EDISON
Edison, the Italian utility owned by France's EDF, said on
Monday Standard & Poor's had cut its long term rating on the
subsidiary to 'BBB+' from 'A-' with a stable outlook following
its recent downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating.
POSTE ITALIANE
The post office holds a board meeting at which it should
approve its business plan.
Bourse After Hours market closed.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................