The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December business confidence data (0900 GMT); November producer prices (1100 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells BTP and CCTeu bonds. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

ENI

Russia's Gazprom has agreed to buy its European partners Wintershall, EDF and Eni out of the scrapped South Stream gas pipeline project, the companies said in statements on Monday.

Italy's energy watchdog has extended to Jan. 31 an emergency gas supply scheme that had been due to end on Monday which allows troubled steel producer Ilva to keep its doors open.

* ENEL

The treasury will put on the block a stake in Italy's largest utility next year, Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told daily Corriere della Sera on Tuesday.

FINMECCANICA

U.S. helicopter producer Sikorsky Aircraft Corp has submitted a bid in a $3 billion tender for utility helicopters for the Polish armed forces, sources familiar with the process said on Monday, joining the race against France's Airbus and Finmeccanica's unit AgustaWestland.

* ITALIAN BANKS

Italian banks could make provisions worth more than 12 billion euros when they approve 2014 results, daily Il Messaggero reported.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Moody's has assigned a 'Baa1' insurance financial strength rating with a stable outlook to Generali Italia, the main Italian insurance company of the Generali group, the rating agency said on Monday.

* GTECH

The gaming company said on Monday it had signed a six-year contract with Mexican online lottery operator Pronosticos worth more than $130 millions. * BANCA ETRURIA

The lender is studying the sale of some of its 2 billion euro bad loans, daily MF reported.

* TISCALI, MEDIASET

The internet company is open to a possible deal with Mediaset to share content, Tiscali's CEO told Il Sole 24 Ore.

CLASS EDITORI

The Italian publishing group said on Monday it had sealed a partnership with SKY Italia, the satellite unit of 21st Century Fox, to broadcast a SKY channel via digital terrestrial.

The accord entails also a collaboration between the two group's advertising units to boost their client portfolio and the creation of a joint website for business and financial news.

DEL CLIMA

The air-conditioner maker said on Monday its board had started looking for a buyer for its Radiators unit which it expects to sell over the next financial year booking an estimated gross capital loss of up to 52 million euros.

BIALETTI

The Italian moka pot maker said on Monday it had reached a new accord with creditor banks to support its turnaround plan.

FULLSIX

Holds extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1400 GMT).

