The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases November service Pmi data (0845 GMT).

Economic Development Minister Federica Guidi meets European Commissioner for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic.

European Commissioner for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic speaks before Senate Environment Committee on 'Energy Union' (1300 GMT).

COMPANIES

MEDIOBANCA * Barclays has agreed a deal to sell its Italian bank branches to CheBanca!, the seven-year-old retail arm of the investment bank.

MONTE DE PASCHI DI SIENA * BTG Pactual appears to have halved its investment in the Siena-based bank to around 1 percent, according to La Repubblica on Thursday, after the arrest of former chief executive and chairman André Esteves for his alleged involvement in a corruption scandal.

TELECOM ITALIA * The chairman of state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti last week met French entrepreneur Xavier Niel, who has acquired a potential stake of around 15 percent in Telecom Italia and took him to see Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Il Sole 24 ore said.

FINMECCANICA

The U.S. Government Accountability Office has upheld a protest filed by a unit of Italy's Finmeccanica against a contract awarded by the U.S. Army to Lockheed Martin Corp for system engineering, logistics and training support services

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

S&P said on Wednesday it had raised its rating on the lender to BB- from B+, saying the planned change to a joint stock company would improve governance.

UNICREDIT

S&P confirmed on Wednesday its BBB- long-term rating on the bank.

Deputy Director General Paolo Fiorentino attends conference on "Digital Italy" in Milan (1400 GMT).

BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA-ROMAGNA

S&P raised its outlook to positive from stable on Wednesday.

FCA-FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Extraordinary shareholders' meeting in Amsterdam (1100 GMT).

UNIPOLSAI, IGD

Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione Societa Di Investimento said on Wednesday it had signed a preliminary agreement with UnipolSai Assicurazioni to buy the whole of Punta di Ferro Srl for about 127.9 million euros.

POSTE ITALIANE, ANSALDO STS

Italy's stock exchange said on Wednesday the Italian post office, Poste Italiane, has been drafted into the FTSE MIB IndexChip index to replace Ansaldo STS.

State railways holds news conference on Thursday with new CEO Renato Mazzoncini (1330 GMT).

VENETO BANCA * The bank will not be able to pay an exit right to dissenting shareholders who oppose its conversion into a joint stock company and its listing on the stock market , Il Sole 24 Ore said.

OPENJOBMETIS IPO-OPJO.MI

Employment agency debuts on STAR segment; listing ceremony at 0715 GMT.

TREVI GROUP

Bond holders' meeting (1030 GMT).

