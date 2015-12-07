The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases November data on European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Italy's economy will grow 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of this year, maintaining the same modest rate seen between July and September, and full-year growth will come in at 0.7 percent on a work-day adjusted basis, national statistics bureau ISTAT forecast on Friday. ISTAT said on Saturday that on an unadjusted basis, GDP was seen rising 0.8 percent in 2015.

DEBT

Italy's Treasury said on Friday it would sell 5.5 billion euros ($5.99 billion) in BOT bills maturing Dec. 14, 2016 at an auction on Dec. 10.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours trading closed.

ANSALDO STS

Italy's market regulator Consob has given the green light to the mandatory tender offer on rail signalling firm Ansaldo STS by Japan's Hitachi at 9.5 euros per share, Hitachi said in a statement on Saturday.

UBI BANCA

Ubi Banca has chosen Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley as its M&A advisors, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday. The newspaper said Ubi Banca was studying two separate merger possibilities, one with Banca Popolare di Milano, the other with Banco Popolare.

MONTE DE PASCHI DI SIENA

Monte dei Paschi has received offers from three foreign firms regarding its planned sale of some one billion euros of bad loans and should be able to conclude a deal "shortly", CEO Fabrizio Viola told Corriere della Sera on Sunday.

(*) BANCA DELLE MARCHE, BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ETRURIA, CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI FERRARA, CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI CHIETI

The government plans to establish a solidarity fund to compensate, at least partially, investors holding bonds in the four banks under rescue, several papers said on Monday.

CO-OP BANKS

The Italian government will look to consolidate Italy's cooperative mutual banks sometime after Christmas, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said in an interview with Corriere della Sera published on Sunday. He said the aim was to create "one of the most solid banking groups on the lines of Credit Agricole".

AMUNDI

French asset management group Amundi is considering a bid for Arca, an asset manager owned by a number of poplari banks, including Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna, Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The carmaker expects to have a net cash position of more than 2 billion euros in 2018 at the end of its five-year investment plan, up from a previous forecast of net debt of up to 1 billion euros, after capital transactions executed last year and the separation of luxury unit Ferrari, slides posted on its website showed.

The carmaker said on Friday it would launch a private fleet of natural gas-powered semi-trucks in Michigan.

FINMECCANICA

The stepping up of air strikes in Syria following the attacks in Paris this month has alerted investors to the prospect of increased spending on defence, putting European firms in the sector back on their radar screens.

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian government has no intention of buying a stake in Telecom Italia to balance the growing influence of French investors in the phone group, two sources close to the matter said. (*) The phone group is destined to be swallowed by one of the 3-4 biggest continental players, according to Affari&Finanza. The paper adds that Orange had hired BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley to look at Telecom Italia ahead of a potential deal, adding that any tie-up between the two would not be welcome by the Italian government given the Paris' involvement in the French company.

ENERTRONICA

The company said on Friday it had cancelled the pre-existing agreement to buy 51 percent of Energ.it.

DIGITAL BROS

Trades ex-dividend of 0.13 euro per share.

VIANINI LAVORI 0

Expected to be delisted on Dec. 7 or on Dec. 9.

