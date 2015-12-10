The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases October data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Trani, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan due to speak at trial over S&P derivatives.

Rome, welfare institute INPS President Tito Boeri speaks before Welfare Institutes Control Committee (0730 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 5.5 billion euros 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

Treasury releases results of buy back of bonds issued by six regional governments.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

French businessman Xavier Niel may demand a say on the strategy and board of Telecom Italia after spending 225 million euros ($246 million) on options giving him a potential stake of just over 15 percent, a regulatory filing showed.

The chief executive officer of TIM Participacoes , Rodrigo Abreu, said the telecommunications provider will review opportunities for consolidation when they arise but denied there was a deal in the works to merge with Brazil's biggest fixed-line operator Oi. (*) Niel has taken profit on his original options on Telecom Italia and then renewed the derivatives contracts at higher prices, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday, adding that Italian market watchdog Consob is monitoring the situation closely. The paper said the French businessman does not plan to attend Telecom Italia's shareholders meeting due on Dec. 15. (*) Telecom Italia's top shareholder Vivendi has convinced investors owning 6-7 percent of the Italian phone company to vote in favour of its request to name four directors to the Italian company's board, la Repubblica said, adding the French group is courting other shareholders.

(*) UNICREDIT

UniCredit hopes to wrap up the sale of its Ukrainian business early next year as Italy's biggest bank by assets presses ahead with a series of disposals, its CEO Federico Ghizzoni said at a meeting with foreign reporters in Milan.

In an interview with a Polish newspaper, Ghizzoni said the Italian lender might hike the capital of its Ukrainian unit in 2016, by less than $250 million, if conditions for its sale were unfavourable.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

Specialist investor Fortress is in pole position to buy a 1.1 billion euros of non-performing loans by the Tuscan-based bank, MF daily reported.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The car maker has agreed to pay $70 million in fines to resolve a U.S. investigation that it failed to disclose vehicle crash death and injury reports, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

TERNA

Italy's power grid operator has agreed to buy high voltage power line assets from Italy's state railways for 757 million euros, strengthening its position as one of Europe's biggest power transmission companies.

BANKS

The Bank of Italy on Wednesday defended the country's 3.6 billion euro ($3.8 billion) rescue of four small savings banks, saying letting them fail would have "sacrificed" the savings of 1 million Italians.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Credit Suisse and Julius Baer are among a handful of banks vying to buy the Swiss private-banking arm (BSI) of embattled Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA, sources said on Wednesday. Two sources said Intesa Sanpaolo was also interested.

(*) MONDO TV

The group said on Thursday it got $25 million contract from Chinese animation company Group York.

KR ENERGY

The company approved its new business plan to 2018, when it expects to report a consolidated EBITDA, net of costs of the holding, of 9.5 million euros. The company also plans to boost its business in the production of renewable energy via an acquisition of a hydroelectric asset in northern Italy, an expansion in the mini-wind sector and by entering into the distribution of electricity and natural gas.

OVS

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................