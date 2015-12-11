The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October industrial output data (0900 GMT) and January-September Italian region export data (1000 GMT).

Rome, 'Rome Investment Forum 2015' on "Financial Long-Term Europe" (to Dec. 12); expected attendees include Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, European Investment Bank Deputy Chiarman Dario Scannapieco, state railways Ferrovie dello Stato Chairman Marcello Messori.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

UniCredit will have to meet a capital ratio of 10 percent from Jan. 1 following the European Central Bank's so-called Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP), the Italian lender said on Thursday.

The lender said its statutory auditor Federica Bonato had resigned, effective immediately.

ENEL

Italy's competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Enel for alleged abuse of a dominant market position, potentially casting a shadow over the power utility's efforts to help the government roll out a domestic fiber-optic network.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The group said that as of Thursday evening 55.46 percent of ordinary share capital had signed up to attend the shareholder meeting on December 15.

SNAM

The gas transport company said the regulator had set the 2016 revenues for transport, dispatching and metering at 1.85 billion euros, while the 2014 year-end RAB for transport business was set at 15 billion euros.

The company added that the European Investment bank had granted it a 373 million euro loan for the development of Snam Rete Gas projects which will go to help fund its reverse flow projects.

PININFARINA

Talks on the sale of indebted Italian car designer Pininfarina to Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra are continuing, a Pininfarina source said on Thursday, countering media speculation that a deal was uncertain.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The U.S. Department of Transportation said on Thursday it fined Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV $70 million for failing to report vehicle crash deaths and injuries since 2003.

CEMENTIR HOLDING

The company unveiled its targets for 2016, expecting an EBITDA of around 190 million euros.

FALCK RENEWABLES

The company said on Thursday its CEO Piero Manzoni will step down as of Dec. 31.

BONIFICHE FERRARESI

Capital increase ends.

MOLMED

Ordinary shareholders' meeting (1600 GMT).

OVS

Conference call on Q3 results (1400 GMT).

