The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
Bank of Italy releases October data on public finances,
state borrowing and debt.
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
Shareholders in the Italian telecoms group meet on Tuesday
to vote on the conversion of savings into ordinary stock and a
request by top investor Vivendi to have four of its
representatives appointed to the board.
Telecom Italia said on Monday 55.6438 percent of ordinary
share capital had signed up for the Dec. 15 shareholder meeting.
French group Vivendi bought 56 million shares in Telecom
Italia between Nov. 18 and Nov. 23, Telecom Italia said on
Monday.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit said on Monday it had decided to restructure its
retail operations in Austria, shelving an option to sell the
business.
(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Russian state standards agency Rosstandart said on Tuesday
it had been informed about the recall of 6,635 Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles' Jeep Grand Cherokee cars over a
pump relay issue.
FCA's sales in Europe rose 18 percent in November to nearly
68,500 and its market share increased by 0.3 percentage points
to 6.1 percent.
(*) ENEL
CEO Francesco Starace ruled out in an interview with La
Stampa that Italy's biggest utility may sell further stakes in
Spain's Endesa. He added Enel targeted acquisition of networks
in Latin America. The agreed sale of a 33 percent in Slovenske
Elektrarne to EPH will be wrapped up around Christmas, he said.
POSTE ITALIANE
Economic Development Minister Federica Guidi and Poste
Italiane CEO Francesco Caio sign agreement in Rome (1430 GMT).
BB BIOTECH
Meeting with analysts (1115 GMT).
MEDIOBANCA
Board meeting.
MOBYT
Presents strategies with CEO Giorgio Nani (1000 GMT).
PRADA
Board meeting on Q3 results.
SOFT STRATEGY
Takeover offer by main shareholders' Antonio Marchese ends
(started on Nov. 23).
NUOVA BANCA MARCHE
CEO Luciano Goffi holds news conference to present new
commercial plan (1030 GMT).
