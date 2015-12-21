The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

BUDGET

Italy's lower house of parliament approved a tax-cutting budget on Sunday, clearing the way for a vote in the upper house Senate which must approve it by the end of the year.

BANKS

Bank of Italy (BOI) governor Ignazio Visco said on Sunday European Union rules on bank rescues should be applied "reasonably" after the BOI came under fire for the failure and rescue of four small lenders which wiped out the savings of thousands of retail investors.

The BOI's deputy governor Luigi Federico Signorini said on Saturday that the vast majority of the country's banks are in a better state than the four rescued lenders.

Italy plans to approve measures early next year to strengthen hundreds of small co-operative banks, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan was quoted saying on Sunday.

COMPANIES

FTSE MIB Index changes effective as of Monday: Poste Italiane enters replacing Ansaldo STS. Bourse After Hours trading closed.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Shareholders in Veneto Banca on Saturday approved a share issue for up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to fill a capital shortfall at Italy's ninth-largest bank, which will list its shares on the stock market in early 2016.

ENI

Eni and Angolan state oil company Sonangol have agreed to update their plans for Sonangol's Lobito refinery in southern Angola, Eni said in a statement on Saturday.

ENEL

The Italian utility agreed on Friday to sell its 66 percent stake in the main Slovak power utility Slovenske Elektrarne to a privately-held Czech-Slovak energy investment group EPH for a preliminary price of 750 million euros ($812.70 million).

After Friday's deal, the Slovakian government agreed with Enel that it would take an option on buying a further 17 percent stake in Slovenske Elektrarne.

Enel on Friday received approval from shareholders of its lucrative South American units to spin off their assets, the first step in a two-part process it is pursuing to shift away from European markets and focus on Latin America.

Enel said on Monday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Slovak economy ministry committing to negotiate the conditions for a possible increase the ministry's stake in Slovenske.

A2A

Investor in Italy's Linea Group Holding (LGH) said on Friday offer by A2A for 51 percent of the Italian regional utility Linea envisages cash payment for 53.6 percent, the rest will be paid in A2A shares.

TERNA

The power grid operator on Friday signed a five-year revolving credit facility for a total amount of 800 million euros with a pool of banks comprising Banca IMI, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria BBVA, BNP Paribas, ICBC, ING Bank, the Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale, UBI Banca and UniCredit.

FINCANTIERI

Majority shareholder Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) hopes to announce news on the shipbuilder's management after its previous director general resigned in November, CDP president Claudio Costamagna was quoted as saying in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday.

CASSA DEPOSITI E PRESTITI

Italy's state bank will announce an initiative at the beginning of the week to guarantee bank loans worth up to a billion euros to small and medium-sized companies without obliging the banks to take on large amounts of capital, CDP vice-president Fabio Gallia was quoted as telling Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday.

The state lender may also consider taking a minority role in a group of companies to lease part of troubled steelmaker Ilva, Il Sole quoted CDP president Claudio Costamagna as saying.

ITALCEMENTI, ITALMOBILIARE

The board of the cement maker has approved the sale to Italmobiliare of a number of non-core assets of an overall asset value of 241 million euros ($261.24 million).

(*) RCS MEDIAGROUP

The Italian publisher said on Monday it expected a slightly positive net result next year and estimated a compound annual growth of 1.5 percent for revenues under its new business plan to 2018.

FIERA MILANO

Investors subscribed 95.6 percent of a planned capital increase, for a total value of 66.8 million euros, the company said on Friday, when the rights issue offer period ended. Fondazione Fiera Milano subscribed all the rights is held, equal to about 63 percent of all the shares offered.

GLENALTA FOOD

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

OLIDATA

Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1130 GMT).

SOFT STRATEGY

Ordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).

