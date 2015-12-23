The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Cabinet meeting (1500 GMT)

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October industry orders and sales data (0900 GMT) and October retail sales data (1000 GMT).

Assogestioni releases November fund flows data.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of six-month BOT bills and zero-coupon bonds with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 29; BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 30.

COMPANIES

ATLANTIA

Toll road operator Autostrade per l'Italia said on Tuesday it had sold a further 50 million euros of a November 2021 bond that had been issued for 600 million euros.

MEDIOLANUM

Banca Mediolanum said on Tuesday market regulator Consob had authorised the publication of the prospectus ahead of the listing of 738 million Banca Mediolanum shares on the Milan bourse.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The deadline for a decision by Vodafone and Wind on joining Metroweb in plans to develop an unltra-broadband network has been put back to Feb. 29 from end December, newspapers reported. Metroweb is at the same time talking with Telecom Italia and Enel about ultra-broadband development.

* MEDIASET

Italy's competition watchdog has put back by one month the final hearing in an investigation into alleged connivance in the splitting up of TV soccer rights, accepting in part requests from operators Mediaset, Sky and Infront, La Repubblica said. The watchdog wants to wrap up proceedings however by March 5, it said.

PININFARINA

The Italian car designer, which is being taken over by India's Mahindra & Mahindra, said on Tuesday it would hold a shareholder meeting in February following a 9.3 million euro loss in the first 10 months that had lowered its capital by more than a third.

* TISCALI

The company said on Tuesday it had received the green light from market regulator Consob for the merger of Tiscali and Aria Group.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The Italian publisher's chairman and CEO invested each around 230,000 euros to buy shares in RCS a day after the group unveiled a business plan that forecasts a return to a slight profit next year, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.

A2A, ACSM-AGAM

The regional utility has raised its stake in rival ACSM-AGAM by 2 percentage points to 23.9 percent, Radiocor reported on Tuesday.

PIRELLI

The tyre maker said on Tuesday it had approved a reverse merger that would see Marco Polo Industrial Holding, the vehicle that owns 100 pct of ordinary Pirelli shares and more than 93 pct of its savings shares following the takeover by China National Chemical Corporation, absorbed into Pirelli at an exchange ratio of 6.3 Pirelli shares for each Marco Polo share.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

The Italian cooperative lender, which is set to list its shares on the Milan bourse early next year, said on Tuesday Grazia Bonante, a counsel at law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in Rome, and Roberto Cappelli, a partner with law firm Gianni, Origoni, Grippo, Cappelli, had joined its board.

IKF

The group's fabric unit Lanificio Botto has bought the remaining 40 percent of rival Lanerie Piero Tonella.

MITTEL

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).

