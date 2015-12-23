The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
POLITICS
Cabinet meeting (1500 GMT)
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases October industry orders and sales data (0900
GMT) and October retail sales data (1000 GMT).
Assogestioni releases November fund flows data.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of six-month BOT bills and
zero-coupon bonds with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec.
29; BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned
on Dec. 30.
COMPANIES
ATLANTIA
Toll road operator Autostrade per l'Italia said on Tuesday
it had sold a further 50 million euros of a November 2021 bond
that had been issued for 600 million euros.
MEDIOLANUM
Banca Mediolanum said on Tuesday market regulator Consob had
authorised the publication of the prospectus ahead of the
listing of 738 million Banca Mediolanum shares on the Milan
bourse.
* TELECOM ITALIA
The deadline for a decision by Vodafone and Wind on joining
Metroweb in plans to develop an unltra-broadband network has
been put back to Feb. 29 from end December, newspapers reported.
Metroweb is at the same time talking with Telecom Italia and
Enel about ultra-broadband development.
* MEDIASET
Italy's competition watchdog has put back by one month the
final hearing in an investigation into alleged connivance in the
splitting up of TV soccer rights, accepting in part requests
from operators Mediaset, Sky and Infront, La Repubblica said.
The watchdog wants to wrap up proceedings however by March 5, it
said.
PININFARINA
The Italian car designer, which is being taken over by
India's Mahindra & Mahindra, said on Tuesday it would hold a
shareholder meeting in February following a 9.3 million euro
loss in the first 10 months that had lowered its capital by more
than a third.
* TISCALI
The company said on Tuesday it had received the green light
from market regulator Consob for the merger of Tiscali and Aria
Group.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
The Italian publisher's chairman and CEO invested each
around 230,000 euros to buy shares in RCS a day after the group
unveiled a business plan that forecasts a return to a slight
profit next year, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.
A2A, ACSM-AGAM
The regional utility has raised its stake in rival ACSM-AGAM
by 2 percentage points to 23.9 percent, Radiocor reported on
Tuesday.
PIRELLI
The tyre maker said on Tuesday it had approved a reverse
merger that would see Marco Polo Industrial Holding, the vehicle
that owns 100 pct of ordinary Pirelli shares and more than 93
pct of its savings shares following the takeover by China
National Chemical Corporation, absorbed into Pirelli at an
exchange ratio of 6.3 Pirelli shares for each Marco Polo share.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI
The Italian cooperative lender, which is set to list its
shares on the Milan bourse early next year, said on Tuesday
Grazia Bonante, a counsel at law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus
Deringer in Rome, and Roberto Cappelli, a partner with law firm
Gianni, Origoni, Grippo, Cappelli, had joined its board.
IKF
The group's fabric unit Lanificio Botto has bought the
remaining 40 percent of rival Lanerie Piero Tonella.
MITTEL
Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0900 GMT).
Bourse After Hours trading closed.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................