POLITICS

Italy said on Wednesday it was ready to increase revenues and cut spending to meet Brussels' concerns about its 2017 budget, which the European Commission has said does not respect the European Union's fiscal rules.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

UniCredit priced its 13 billion-euro rights issue at a 38 percent discount on Wednesday as it prepared to launch Italy's biggest ever share sale in a move to rebuild its balance sheet.

Director General Gianni Franco Papa speaks before Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee (0915 GMT).

(*) BANCO BPM

The newly merged bank will announce on Feb. 10 an increase in the coverage ratio of bad loans to 60 percent, with a possible negative impact on its 2016 results, MF said on Thursday.

(*) TERNA

It has signed a deal with Brazilian company Planova to buy two concessions for the building and managing of 500 km of power infrastructure in the country. The value of the contract is $180 million.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Board meeting.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Retail investors who hold junior debt in Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena will be entitled to reimbursement only if they bought the notes before Jan. 1 last year, a draft document written by the Italian government showed on Wednesday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Italy car sales rose 10.08 percent in January, the Italian transport ministry says on Wednesday. Fiat Chrysler's share of the Italian car market at 29.3 percent in January.

U.S. car and light truck sales slipped 1.8 percent in January as automakers pulled back on bulk sales to rental, government and business fleets and concentrated on more profitable retail sales to individual consumers.

ATLANTIA

Atlantia is working on a bid to buy a majority stake in a Mexican toll road operator as the infrastructure group presses ahead with plans to grow outside its home market, three sources close to the matter said.

PARMALAT

Sofil, which owns French dairy giant Lactalis, has issued the prospectus for its bid on the 12.26% of Parmalat it does not already hold at a price of 2.8 euros per share (www.sodali-transactions.com). The offer, envisaging a maximum outlay of 804.5 million euros, runs from Feb 9 to March 10. The aim is to delist Parmalat. The bid is conditional on Sofil reaching more than 90 percent of capital. Lactalis does not see any merger deals involving Parmalat over the next 12 months.

FERRARI

Board meeting on Q4 and FY results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

(*) FINCANTIERI

Unit Fincantieri Oil & Gas extended closing date of tender offer on shares in Vard Holdings Limited to February 16, it said in a statement on Thursday.

