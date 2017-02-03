The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
ECONOMY
Italy will present measures to curb its 2017 budget deficit
by the end of April in response to the European Commission's
demands that it tighten up its public accounts, Economy Minister
Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday.
Markit releases January service Pmi data (0845 GMT).
ISTAT releases basket of goods used to calculate inflation
in 2017 (0900 GMT) and January flash CPI and HICP data (1000
GMT).
Trani, new hearing in trial over alleged market manipulation
charges against rating agency Standard and Poor's.
COMPANIES
INTESA SANPAOLO, GENERALI
Intesa said on Friday that possible industrial combinations
with insurer Generali were still merely the subject of "a case
study".
On Thursday the lender denied it was preparing an all-share
offer for Generali after shares in the insurer rose in response
to speculation that a bid was on its way. It was not clear if
the bank had decided to drop its interest in Generali completely
or whether it was looking at different options.
Intesa is looking for a "friendly" solution on Generali and
not a hostile move that would push Generali's price higher, La
Stampa said, citing sources. The lender is taking time, it said.
Intesa releases preliminary full-year results on Friday.
(*) BANKS
The government will not force ailing banks to publish a
black-list of their big debtors when it amends a decree on weak
lenders, Il Messaggero reported.
(*) BANCO BPM
French insurer Covea is pressing to become the sole partner
of the Italian bank for bancassurance business, Il Messaggero
reported. Unipol is also a current insurance partner.
(*) TELECOM ITALIA
TIM Participaçoes, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone
company controlled by Telecom Italia, said on Thursday it aims
to trim capital spending in the next three years while expanding
its operating margins and maintaining positive revenue growth.
The phone group will present preliminary full-year results
and plan on Friday.
FERRARI
CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday the group's 2017
guidance reflects the right level of prudence and that the 2017
industrial free cash flow guidance of between 280-300 million
euros is conservative.
Chief Financial Officer Alessandro Gili said on Thursday
2017 capex will be north of 350-360 million euros.
Ferrari shares raced to a new high on Thursday after the
Italian sports car maker beat quarterly sales and earnings
estimates, and gave stronger than expected forecasts for 2017.
VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI
The bank said on Thursday it issued two state-backed bonds
for 3.5 billion euros.
<CAMPARI
The Italian beverage group said on Thursday it signed an
agreement to acquire Bulldog London Dry Gin for $58.4 million.
The closing is expected by mid-February.
ALERION CLEAN POWER
The group said on Thursday it appointed Josef Gostner as
Chairman and CEO.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
'Investor Day' in Florence (0900 GMT).
PIQUADRO
Board meeting on sales Q3 results.
IPO, SPACE 3
Space 3 said on Thursday it has requested to be listed on
the Milan bourse, on the MIV segment.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................