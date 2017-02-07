The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in January (0900 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases January data on European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Rome, Senate starts examination of bank law decree.

Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks before Senate Budget Committee on dialogue with EU on fiscal surveillance (1900 GMT).

Rome, state property agency Agenzia del Demanio Director Roberto Reggi presents 2016 results and 2017 strategies; Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 10.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER

French investigators have referred Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) for possible prosecution over abnormal emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollutants from some of its diesel engines, the government said on Monday.

(*) ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

The insurer's board decided on Monday to use call options to maintain a 3 percent stake in Intesa Sanpaolo and unwind instead over the next few days the current holding built through securities lending, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Generali may hire Morgan Stanley or JPMorgan as a second adviser next to Goldman Sachs, the firm said.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Index provider FTSE Russell said on Monday it will remove Monte dei Paschi from Milan's blue-chip index if after the bank's board meeting on Feb. 9 there is no indication on when the lender's shares might resume regular trading.

YOOX NET-À-PORTER

Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

PARMALAT

The dairy group said it expects 2017 revenue and EBITDA to grow around 4 percent year-on-year.

VIANINI INDUSTRIA

The company said it had appointed Albino Majore chairman after the resignation of Mario Delfini.

BANCA GENERALI

The company's total net inflows in January totalled 460 million euros ($493.53 million).

RYANAIR

News conference with CEO Michael O'Leary in Rome (1000 GMT).

BANCO DI SARDEGNA

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

FINECOBANK

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call (1230 GMT).

