ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December retail sales data (0900 GMT).

State auditor representatives speak before Implementation of Fiscal Federalism Parliamentary Committee in Rome (0700 GMT).

Trani, last hearing in trial of Fitch analyst David Riley, with verdict expected.

Trani, new hearing in case against ratings agency Standard & Poor's and five of its current and former managers. (*) Italy needs to do more to reduce bad loans at its banks, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told Il Sole 24 Ore, adding Rome would have to present an ambitious reform plan to avoid the opening of a procedure by the EU. (*) Italian treasury top official Fabrizio Pagani had denied to have discussed with Mediobanca the possibility to become the head of the bank French unit, La Repubblica reported.

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros CTZ bonds due Dec. 28, 2018 and 0.750-1.250 billion euros following two BTPei bonds due May 15, 2022 and Sept. 15, 2026. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

The Treasury said on Wednesday it would offer up to 10 billion euros ($10.6 billion) over five bonds at an auction on Feb. 27.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

Italian lender UniCredit's 13 billion euro ($13.7 billion)capital increase is set to be concluded successfully, two market sources said on Wednesday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy expects to clinch a deal with European authorities over a state bailout of loss-making bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena in a few weeks, top Treasury official Fabrizio Pagani said on Wednesday. (*) Negotiations among European authorities to iron out details of a rescue plan for the Tuscan bank could be finalised by May, the Financial Times said. Brussels and the European Central Bank are at odds over the bank's capital plan and this is slowing down the talks, the newspaper said.

(*) ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

The insurer will sell assets in markets were it is not the leader, while it will develop the units it has in 25 countries, Generali CEO of Global Business Lines and International Frederic de Courtois told Il Sole 24 Ore. De Courtois added the group will use 1 billion euros coming from disposals for possible M&A in foreign countries and said that the group wanted to strengthen its presence in China.

(*) SNAM, SAIPEM

Italy sees no problems with the construction of its section of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the country's economic development minister said on Thursday.

(*) POSTE ITALIANE

The government is divided over the plan to sell another stake in the post office, Il Corriere della Sera said, reporting that Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan wants to press ahead with privatisations.

(*) ANSALSO STS

The rail signalling group is in the race for a contract for a high-speed railway link in Iran, the MF said, adding the assignment could be worth 350 million euros. (*) HERA

The company could sign an agreement with a Chinese company to set up a plan for dangerous garbage, Il Corriere della Sera reported.

LEONARDO

Board meeting to approve 2017-2019 industrial plan.

TENARIS

Conference call on FY results (1400 GMT).

SAIPEM

Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by conference call (1730 GMT).

BANCO BPM

CEO Giuseppe Castagna attends a conference on "Sport, Health and Prevention" in Milan (1000 GMT).

SALINI IMPREGILO

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

