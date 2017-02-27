The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan denied a report in La Stampa newspaper on Sunday which said he threatened to resign if effective reforms and planned privatisations are not carried out.

Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Sunday it is up to his successor to decide whether Italy should hold its next national election before the natural end of the current legislature early next year.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January non-EU foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Italy's Treasury offers between 8 billion and 10 billion euros over five bonds at auction on Monday, including its 5- and 10-year benchmarks.

COMPANIES

INTESA SANPAOLO, ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.

(*) Generali's Italy country manager Marco Sesana told CorrierEconomia on Monday that net premiums in the Life business totalled more than 7 billion euros last year.

MEDIASET, VIVENDI

The Berlusconi family, lawyers and representatives of the family holding Fininvest will meet on Monday to discuss the ongoing dispute with Vivendi, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

Several papers on Saturday again mentioned on-off talks between Mediaset and Sky Italia about the Murdoch-owned group buying Mediaset's pay-TV business Premium, although no deal has been struck. Reuters reported last year that Mediaset and Sky were in contact over a possible deal concerning the pay-TV arm.

The MF said on Saturday that if any deal came through, Premium would be priced at below 500 million euros.

ENI

Algeria's Sonatrach wants to start offshore oil drilling and has begun discussions with U.S. operators Exxon Mobil Corp and Anadarko as well as Italy's Eni, a source at the state energy company told Reuters on Sunday.

UNICREDIT

The bank has no plans to exit any other countries after selling its assets in Poland and the Ukraine, the lender's director general Gianni Papa told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview published on Sunday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The carmaker said its subsidiary FCA US has prepaid its $1.8 billion term loan due May 24, 2017 in full.

BANCO BPM

The bank said the European Central Bank had set a capital requirement for the lender of 8.15 percent for 2017 following the SREP review.

CERVED CREDIT SOLUTIONS

The group's CEO Marco Nespolo said in an analyst conference call on Friday that Cerved and Monte dei Paschi were in talks to find a different agreement on the bank's bad loan servicing platform "Juliet".

It reported a full-year net profit of 48.7 million euros versus 3.6 million euros a year ago.

(*) OVS

The retail chain is preparing to sell its COIN department stores which have around 400 million euros in annual sales, CorrierEconomia reported on Monday.

The group is preparing to launch two OVS Kids shops in Shanghai with a plan to open another 20 following its 2015 franchising accord with Hong Kong-listed Li & Fung group, the weekly supplement also said.

ITALIAN BANKS

The head of Cariplo banking foundation Giuseppe Guzzetti said on Friday the foundation would not write down the value of its stake in Italian bank-rescue fund Atlante.

(*) CTI BIOPHARMA

The biomedical group said on Monday it had named Adam Craig as its new chairman and chief executive.

(*) MONDADORI

CEO Ernesto Mauri told CorrierEconomia that the integration of recently acquired RCS Libri into the group was going "very well" and that he was always on the lookout for further opportunities.

FINCANTIERI

French industry minister Christophe Sirugue reiterated he was against Fincantieri taking a majority stake in shipbuilder STX France, according to an interview with La Stampa on Saturday, adding Fincantieri could be joined by another private investor and together they could hold 50 percent of STX.

(*) RISANAMENTO

The property group said on Monday it had extended for another 60 days exclusive talks with LendLease to set up a joint-venture to develop a 33,000 square metre area within the wider Milan's Santa Giulia project.

A2A

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

SARAS

Board meeting to approve FY results and 2017-2020 industrial plan, followed by conference call (1430 GMT).

ANSALDO STS

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary on Jan. 31), followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO

Board meeting on FY results.

PIAGGIO

Board meeting on FY results.

AS ROMA

AS Roma have struck a deal with city officials over building a new stadium in the Italian capital, opening the way for a project meant to boost the Serie A soccer club's revenue.

PARMALAT

Intermont considers the 2.8 euro per share buyout offer launched by Lactalis on Parmalat shares it does not yet own as inadequate, adding the dairy group should be measured based on its 2018 forecasts (and not on 2016 and 2017) given the recent acquisitions that have yet to be digested by the group, Il Messaggero said on Sunday.

ALITALIA

The airline will present its revised business plan to various stakeholders this week after a review by advisors Roland Berger and KPMG, several papers said over the weekend. In the next stage the plan will be put forward to the government.

La Stampa said on Sunday the carrier needs between 800 million euros and 1.2 billion euros to get back to profit by 2021 and cost cuts this year, excluding the cost of labour, of more than 200-250 million euros.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................