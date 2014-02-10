The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Italian centre-left leader Matteo Renzi on Sunday pressured
the prime minister to decide whether his government should
continue or not, ahead of what could be a decisive week for the
administration of Enrico Letta.
ECONOMY
ISTAT, December industrial output data (0900 GMT).
Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco on Saturday said he
expected fourth quarter 2013 gross domestic product data to show
the economy had grown slightly for the first time since the
middle of 2011.
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BTPs and CCTeu, with relative
amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 13.
Bank of Italy releases December data on bank deposits and
December statistics on Italian government bond holdings at
Italy-based banks.
COMPANIES
BANKS
Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco on Saturday backed
moves by some of the country's lenders to get rid of
non-performing loans on their books and suggested they could
consider "more ambitious" approaches.
* Prime Minister Enrico Letta sees the creation of a bad bank
as potentially counterproductive for Italy and fears it would
speed up the process of further credit ratings downgrades in the
next few months, the Financial Times wrote on Monday quoting a
government official.
Bad loans are on the rise because of the weak economy but
also because banks are redefining some loans for the asset
quality review being undertaken ahead of banking union, the head
of the European Banking Authority Andrea Enria said on
Friday.
A central guarantee fund to support credit to businesses,
especially small and medium enterprises, could be an
"interesting solution", the CEO of UniCredit said on Saturday.
The European Central Bank will publish in September the
final list of banks in the euro zone that will be subject to its
direct supervision from Nov. 4, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The Qatar sovereign fund is in talks with the main
shareholder Monte Paschi to buy a 15-20 percent stake in the
troubled Italian lender ahead of its much-awaited rights issue,
daily Il Messaggero said on Saturday.
Abu Dhabi's Aabar and London-based Pamplona, backed by
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group, were also
looking at the dossier, various papers added on Sunday, without
giving details.
Both the bank's chairman and chief executive said at an
event on Saturday they hoped the foundation would conclude the
sale of its shares as soon as possible so the bank's ownership
structure can be established ahead of a planned rights issue.
Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL) - which is owned by BNP
Paribas - has no interest in buying Monte Paschi, BNL
CEO Fabio Gallia said, according to Saturday's Il Sole 24 Ore.
UNICREDIT
The Qatar sovereign fund is considering buying a stake in
Italy's biggest bank by assets, Il Messaggero said on Saturday,
without giving any details.
UniCredit is looking for partners interested in its unit
that manages problematic debt for the group and other entities
and will ask for bids by the end of this month, two sources
close to the matter said on Friday.
The bank said on Friday it would lend up to 600 million
euros ($817 million) to agricultural companies in the country to
boost investments in a sector that generates 35 billion euros of
exports each year.
INTESA SANPAOLO
One of the measures considered by the bank to manage
non-performing loans would be to create a business unit that
could purchase real estate assets at auction to guarantee the
bank's loans, il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. The lender has
approached real estate management group Prelios as a
possible partner in this initiative, the paper added.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The lender plans to launch a 500 million euro ($681 million)
cash call by April 30 before an agreement with a consortium of
banks to underwrite the rights issue expires, its chief
executive said on Saturday.
UBI BANCA
The CEO of Italy's fifth biggest lender said the bank would
not need a capital increase given that its common equity Tier 1
capital - the best-quality capital - was above 10 percent of
risk-weighted assets, above an 8 percent threshold set by the
ECB.
CREDITO VALTELLINESE
Mediobanca has contacted the mid-tier lender for a project
on problematic loans, Creval's chief executive said on Saturday,
adding that the bank was evaluating various options on the
matter.
BANCA CARIGE
The bank's board will likely give the go ahead for a capital
increase and a business plan at a meeting scheduled for March 24
to discuss the company's 2013 results, chairman Cesare
Castelbarco said on Saturday.
The chairman also said the bank's board had not discussed
any job cuts. Union sources said this week that the bank might
be looking at 300-500 job cuts as part of its business plan.
The bank's foundation has chosen Banca Imi, part of Intesa
Sanpaolo, as an adviser for its participation in Banca Carige's
planned capital increase, a source close to the foundation said
on Friday.
* Insurance regulator Ivass is expected to complete this week
its inspection at the two insurance companies that Carige was
planning to sell to limit the size of its rights issue,
CorrierEconomia reported on Monday citing no sources.
FIAT-CHRYSLER
The car maker said on Monday that its Chrysler Group unit
closed a deal to raise debt worth $5 billion to repay early an
existing bond issued to healthcare trust VEBA.
* RISANAMENTO
The real estate group said Milanosesto had asked a Milan
court to seize assets beloging to Risanamento and its
Immobiliare Cascina Rubina unit worth up to 228 million euros in
relation to a dispute over the clean-up costs of a site
Milanosesto bought from Risanamento in 2010. A hearing is set
for Feb. 17.
VENETO BANCA, BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA
The idea of an integration between the two banks should be
explored, Samuele Sorato, director general for the Vicenza
lender said on Saturday, but stressed that no contacts had yet
been made.
SALINI IMPREGILO
The companies working to widen the Panama Canal and the
waterway's administrator on Friday each made new proposals aimed
at reviving the multibillion dollar project, after talks broke
down this week amid a cost spat and work ground to a
halt.
TELECOM ITALIA
The Italian phone group denied media speculation that it was
in talks to merge its prized wireless unit TIM Brasil
with Vivendi's Brazilian subsidiary GVT.
Rebel investor Marco Fossati said a tie-up between Vivendi's
GVT and TIM Brasil would "make far more sense" than a sale of
the Brazilian unit, pointing to possible synergies between the
two companies that could boost their competitive advantage in
the Latin American country, La Repubblica said on Sunday.
Fossati also said he saw potential for Vivendi to buy into
Telecom Italia's capital via a rights issue reserved to the
French group as a way to generate value, the paper added.
MEDIASET
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp is interested in buying
into the Italian broadcaster's pay-TV business once it merges
the group's Italian and Spanish pay-TV operations, il Sole 24
Ore said on Sunday, citing sources in financial circles. The
paper adds that Al Jazeera, Germany's RTL, and France's Canal+
were also interested.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
The upmarket leather group's capital expenditure for 2014
and 2015 is seen at around 80 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said
on Sunday, without naming a source. In 2014, 80 million euros
would be spent on distribution and logistics, it added. The
paper also said Ferragamo would invest more heavily in Canada
and would build a warehouse there this year to boost its
operations.
* ENI
Iran would welcome Eni's return to the Gulf country once
international sanctions are lifted, La Stampa quoted a senior
Iranian oil contract negotiator as saying.
"We like Eni. We have great memories and we would like to
see the company back here," Seyyed Mehdi Hosseini was quoted as
saying.
* MAIRE TECNICMONT
The engineering group said on Monday it had won a $612
million contract in Cameroon.
* NOEMALIFE
The healthcare software group said on Monday it had won a
$500,000 contract in Saudi Arabia to install softwares to manage
medical laboratories at Khamis Mushait's Armed Forces Hospital.
ILVA, ARCELORMITTAL
ArcelorMittal ISPA.AS, the world's largest steelmaker, is
interested in buying part or all of Italian steelmaker Ilva from
its holding family, daily newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported on
Sunday.
ANIMA HOLDING
ANIMA Holding, which controls Italian fund manager Anima
SGR, said on Friday it had filed its request to list on the
Milan Stock Exchange.
ALITALIA
The airline has proposed solidarity contracts for 590 flight
attendants as part of its measures to cut the cost of labour, Il
Giornale said on Saturday.
Milan's Malpensa airport would be strategic for a partner
like Etihad Airways, various papers on Sunday quoted Transport
Minister Maurizio Lupi as saying, as the official sought to calm
worries that the airport would suffer as a result of a potential
tie-up between Alitalia and the Gulf carrier.
An accord between the company and its unions on the
airline's new industrial plan and proposed labour cost cuts
could be signed on Tuesday, Il Giornale said on Sunday.
FERROVIE DELLO STATO
The listing of the railway group on the stock market is an
option the company will evaluate in 2015, its chief executive
Mauro Moretti said, according to La Repubblica on Sunday.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
Holds board meeting.
* VERSACE
Givi Holding and Gianni Versace SpA are due to hold board
meetings on Tuesday to take a decision on selling a stake to a
new shareholder, CorrierEconomia reported on Monday without
citing sources.
FINCANTIERI
The banks working on the listing of a 40 percent stake in
the state-owned shipbuilding group include UniCredit, Banca Imi,
Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan as global
coordinators, while Mediobanca, Bnp Paribas, HSBC, Citi and
Goldman Sachs are acting as joint bookrunners, Il Sole 24 Ore
said on Saturday. All of Fincantieri could be valued at up to
2.2 billion euros, the paper added, without giving a source.
VALORE ITALIA HOLDING DI PARTECIPAZIONI
Starts capital increase; ends on March 11.
LACTALIS GROUP, PARMALAT
Agriculture Ministry Undersecreatary Maurizio Martina meets
Jean-Marc Bernier, CEO of French cheese maker Lactalis, which in
turn controls Italian dairy group Parmalat.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................