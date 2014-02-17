The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
POLITICS
Italian President Giorgio Napolitano summoned Matteo Renzi
to a meeting on Monday at which he is expected to ask the
centre-left leader to form a government that must overhaul one
of the most troubled economies in the euro zone.
Enrico Letta resigned as prime minister on Friday after his
Democratic Party forced him to make way for Renzi, 39, who is
promising radical reforms to Italy and a government that can
survive until 2018.
ECONOMY
Ratings agency Moody's lifted on Friday its outlook on
Italy's credit rating to 'stable' from 'negative', the first
signal of a possible change in sentiment towards the country's
sovereign debt since the start of the euro zone crisis.
DEBT
Treasury offers 5-year BTPs maturing on June 1, 2018, at
3.50 percent coupon buying back following: BTPs maturing on Feb.
1, 2015, at 4.25 percent coupon; BTPs maturing on June 15, 2015,
at 3.0 percent coupon; BTPs maturing on Aug. 1, 2015, at 3.75
percent coupon; CCTEUs maturing on Dec. 15, 2015; CCTEUs
maturing on June 15, 2017.
COMPANIES
FIAT
Fiat has asked the Bank of Italy's permission to turn
financing unit Fga Capital into a bank to cut funding costs, a
source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters
* Italian carmaker Fiat FIA.MI said on Monday that its access
to finances of its U.S. unit Chrysler, of which it took control
last month, was restricted by a cap on dividend distributions
and debt covenants.
ALITALIA
UniCredit, which became a core shareholder of
Alitalia after the capital increase, is proposing to change some
elements of the carrier's by-laws to facilitate Etihad's
possible purchase of a large stake in Alitalia, Il Messaggero
said on Saturday.
* SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
The company has no plans to move its seat or production
outside of Italy and does not plan any acquisitions, Chairman
Ferruccio Ferragamo was quoted by CorriereEconomia as saying on
Monday. He was not concerned about the slowdown in Asian
markets, he added.
DEA CAPITAL
Oceano Immobiliare, a Luxembourg-based vehicle controlled by
U.S. fund Blackstone, will launch a public tender offer
on real estate fund Atlantic 1 managed by Italian asset-manager
IDeA FIMIT, a group that specialises in property funds and is
majority-owned by the De Agostini holding DEA Capital, Oceano
said on Monday.
* LUXOTTICA
The chief executive of the luxury eyewear said over the
weekend he was not interested in running for minister and was
happy to stay at the helm of the company.
MISSONI
Qatari investment fund Mayhoola for Investments, which
bought Valentino in 2012, is looking for fresh acquisition in
the Italian luxury sector and could be interested in fashion
house Missoni, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday without quoting
sources.
BENI STABILI
Holds analysts presentation on FY results (1030 GMT).
GEFRAN
Holds board meeting on preliminary FY results (0900 GMT).
SACOM
Holds shareholders' meeting (1700 GMT).
