POLITICS

Italian President Giorgio Napolitano summoned Matteo Renzi to a meeting on Monday at which he is expected to ask the centre-left leader to form a government that must overhaul one of the most troubled economies in the euro zone.

Enrico Letta resigned as prime minister on Friday after his Democratic Party forced him to make way for Renzi, 39, who is promising radical reforms to Italy and a government that can survive until 2018.

ECONOMY

Ratings agency Moody's lifted on Friday its outlook on Italy's credit rating to 'stable' from 'negative', the first signal of a possible change in sentiment towards the country's sovereign debt since the start of the euro zone crisis.

DEBT

Treasury offers 5-year BTPs maturing on June 1, 2018, at 3.50 percent coupon buying back following: BTPs maturing on Feb. 1, 2015, at 4.25 percent coupon; BTPs maturing on June 15, 2015, at 3.0 percent coupon; BTPs maturing on Aug. 1, 2015, at 3.75 percent coupon; CCTEUs maturing on Dec. 15, 2015; CCTEUs maturing on June 15, 2017.

COMPANIES

FIAT

Fiat has asked the Bank of Italy's permission to turn financing unit Fga Capital into a bank to cut funding costs, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters * Italian carmaker Fiat FIA.MI said on Monday that its access to finances of its U.S. unit Chrysler, of which it took control last month, was restricted by a cap on dividend distributions and debt covenants.

ALITALIA

UniCredit, which became a core shareholder of Alitalia after the capital increase, is proposing to change some elements of the carrier's by-laws to facilitate Etihad's possible purchase of a large stake in Alitalia, Il Messaggero said on Saturday.

* SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The company has no plans to move its seat or production outside of Italy and does not plan any acquisitions, Chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo was quoted by CorriereEconomia as saying on Monday. He was not concerned about the slowdown in Asian markets, he added.

DEA CAPITAL

Oceano Immobiliare, a Luxembourg-based vehicle controlled by U.S. fund Blackstone, will launch a public tender offer on real estate fund Atlantic 1 managed by Italian asset-manager IDeA FIMIT, a group that specialises in property funds and is majority-owned by the De Agostini holding DEA Capital, Oceano said on Monday.

* LUXOTTICA

The chief executive of the luxury eyewear said over the weekend he was not interested in running for minister and was happy to stay at the helm of the company.

MISSONI

Qatari investment fund Mayhoola for Investments, which bought Valentino in 2012, is looking for fresh acquisition in the Italian luxury sector and could be interested in fashion house Missoni, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday without quoting sources.

BENI STABILI

Holds analysts presentation on FY results (1030 GMT).

GEFRAN

Holds board meeting on preliminary FY results (0900 GMT).

SACOM

Holds shareholders' meeting (1700 GMT).

