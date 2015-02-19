The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
POLITICS
OECD presents "Economic Survey on Italy" with Secretary
General Angel Gurria, Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan,
Constitutional Reforms Minister Maria Elena Boschi, Welfare
Minister Giuliano Poletti (1030 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with
relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 24.
COMPANIES
RCS MEDIAGROUP, MONDADORI
Italian publisher Mondadori has presented a non-binding
offer to buy the book unit of RCS MediaGroup, the companies said
in separate statements issued at the behest of the market
regulator, Consob.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Rating agency DBRS has cut its long-term debt and deposit
rating on the troubled Italian bank BMPS.MI by one notch to
'BBB(low)', keeping it under review for a possible further
downgrade.
TELECOM ITALIA
Board meeting on preliminary FY results (press release on
Feb. 20).
The industrial plan that will be presented to the group's
board on Thursday will be a stand-alone plan envisaging a rise
in investments from the current 4 billion euros per year to 5
billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said. But it will also discuss the
situation with regard to fibre optic company Metroweb, the paper
said.
* TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA
Trading in the shares has been temporarily halted on
Thursday pending a statement, the Italian stock market said
ahead of the session. In January mainowner Telecom Italia did
not rule out delisting the unit.
Board meeting on FY results.
TENARIS
Sales in the fourth quarter rose 11 percent to $2.677
billion, the group said on Thursday. Earnings per share fell 39
percent to $0.17. It booked impairment charges of $206 million
on pipe assets due to falling oil prices. It proposed a dividend
of $0.45 per share.
Conference call on FY results (1400 GMT).
A2A
The regional utility said demand for a 10-year bond sold on
Wednesday for 300 million euros totalled 12 times the amount
offered.
COOPERATIVE BANKS
Representatives of cooperative banks association
Assopopolari speak before the Chamber of Deputies Finance
Committee on the law decree that turn Italy's 10 largest
cooperative banks into joint stock companies (1300 GMT)
In an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore the head of market
regulator Consob said he believed reform of the coperative
banking sector was positive.
MAIRE TECNIMONT
The engineering and construction group said on Wednesday it
had introduced increased voting rights giving shareholders two
votes for each ordinary share held continuously for at least two
years.
ITALIA INDEPENDENT
The eyewear group said on Wednesday it would launch in
coming weeks Originals-branded glasses as part of its
partnership with German group Adidas.
BIESSE
Board meeting to approve 2015-2017 business plan.
