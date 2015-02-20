The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITCS

Cabinet meeting expected to approve decree on 'Jobs act' (1100 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December industry orders and sales data (0900 GMT) and January final CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

TREASURY

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 25.

COMPANIES

* BANKS

The Italian government mulls the possibility of allowing banks to deduct losses stemming from bad debt in one single year instead of spreading it over five years as prescribed by current regulation, daily La Repubblica said in unsourced report about the bad bank project.

The government's parliamentary speaker Marco Causi is working on an amendment that would put a limit on voting rights for shareholders as a compromise to pass the proposed reform of cooperative lenders, Corriere della Sera said.

TELECOM ITALIA * Telecom Italia posted lower full-year revenues and core profits on Friday but said that domestic sales continued to recover throughout the year thanks to improvements in its fixed and mobile businesses.

The phone group is due to release its 2015-2017 business plan update, followed by analysts and press meeting (1100 GMT).

The company's board member Tarak Ben Ammar rejected on Thursday media reports about a potential interest in the Italian phone group from foreign private equity funds.

Telecom Italia will launch an offer to buy out minority investors in its TV broadcasting unit Telecom Italia Media in a bid to simplify its structure and cut costs, it said on Thursday.

Telecom Italia's board has decided to set aside plans to buy a stake fibreoptic provider Metroweb, various papers said. The company will step up its investments in Italy to 10 billion euros over three years, Il Sole 24 Ore added.

The company's board has given a green light to the initial public offering of its telecom masts unit, daily Corriere della Sera said, adding the IPO would take place in June.

* BANCA MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA

French insurer AXA will subscribe Monte Paschi's upcoming capital increase, MF said, quoting an interview with Federic de Courtois, head of the insurer's Italian unit.

* BANCA CARIGE

The supervisory board of the European Central Bank has not given the green light to the bank's recapitalisation plan, but an approval is expected at a meeting of the governing council planned for the first week in March, MF said.

* FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The group is getting closer to a tie-up with another partner, Il Giornale said in an unsourced report, adding that representatives from Volkswagen had been seen at the FCA's Pomigliano plant in southern Italy.

WOLRD DUTY FRE

The Italian travel retailer said on Thursday it had signed a five-year contract to operate stores at Kuwait International Airport, extending a concession the company was already running with a local partner.

ATLANTIA

The Italian motorway and airport operator said on Thursday the board of its Autostrade per l'Italia unit had approved the issue of one or more retail bonds for up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.71 billion).

CNH INDUSTRIAL

The truck maker said, effective immediately, Derek Neilson was appointed EMEA Chief Operating Officer.

* E.ON

Italian infrastructure fund F2i and E.ON Italia have signed an agreement for F2i to buy E.ON Italia's photovoltaic assets, which include 7 plants with a total power of 50 megawatts, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

BB BIOTECH

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Jan. 23).

SPACE

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1400 GMT).

