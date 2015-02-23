The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and Swiss Federal Councillor Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf sign Italian-Swiss tax deal(1500 GMT).

TREASURY

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 26.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER, FERRARI

More than 15 investment banks are vying to be involved in the upcoming IPO of Ferrari, according to Corriere Economia, which is putting a valuation on the sports car maker of 7-8 billion euros.

MEDIASET

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Sunday that he wanted to reform state television RAI and also change the Gasparri law that regulates the brodcasting sector, by pushing through an emergency decree if necessary.

FINMECCANICA

Hitachi remains frontrunner for Finmeccanica's rail assets after a board meeting of the Italian defence group on Friday but has not yet made a binding offer, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. Its offer along with the binding offer of China's Insigma are still on the table, it said.

Il Messaggero said Finmeccanica's CEO had been given a mandate to complete the sale to Hitachi and the Japanese group would make a binding bid on Feb. 24. The whole deal is worth 1.8 billion euros, it said.

BAD BANK

The Bank of Italy and Treasury want to unlock 30 billion euros of bad loans through a bad bank vehicle with a view to strengthening lenders' balance sheets and lending on the cash to businesses, Il Messaggero said on Sunday. The banks will be involved in the project, though UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo are excluded since they have already made big loan writedowns, it said. In the next two weeks the central bank should call UBI Banca, Monte dei Paschi, Banco Popolare, Popolare Milano, Popolare Emilia Romagna and Banca Carige, with a few more, it said.

ENI

According to an Egyptian presidential statement, President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi met on Saturday with Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi who said Eni intends to increase its investments in Egypt in the coming period.

UNICREDIT

The sale by the bank of three properties in Rome worth around 250 million euros has attracted some 40 bidders, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. The first non-binding offers should arrive by April 3, it said. The sale should complete before summer.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The banking foundation that owns around 2.5 percent of the bank has the liquidity to meet its part in the planned 3 billion euro rights issue, the foundation's president said on Friday.

EI TOWERS, VIMPELCOM ABERTIS

Vimpelcom, which owns Italian telecoms company Wind, has sent a fax to Ei Towers and infrastructure fund F2i to ask if they are still interested in Wind's radio masts despite having given an exclusive to Spain's Abertis, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday, citing rumours.

PRADA

Italian luxury fashion house Prada reported a 1 percent dip in annual revenue on Sunday and said it would have to contain costs as growing retail sales in the Americas and Japan failed to offset declines in Greater China and Europe.

TELECOM ITALIA

The government was due to present the package of incentives designed to help develop fibre optic networks in Italy on Feb. 27 but the deadline is likely to slip to early March, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday.

TERNA, SNAM

The government has sent plans to Brussels to tap EU investment fund resources for a series of infrastructure projects including Terna's power cable to Montenegro and its Italy-France interconnector as well as Snam pipeline projects and a gas storage facility, La Repubblica said on Sunday.

PRELIOS

Prelios has presented a non-binding offer to buy a real estate area in Milan worth 320 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

VENETO BANCA

The probe by Rome prosecutors will have no impact on the bank's operating or capital performance, chairman Francesco Favotto said in an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday. The probe is only into results up to 2013, he said, adding CET1 ratio was above regulatory requirements and signed off by the ECB.

UTILITIES

Italy intends to scrap the standard electricity and gas tariff regime for households and small firms from 2018 as part of efforts to liberalise the retail power market, Industry Minister Federica Guidi said on Friday.

SOGEFI

Board meeting on FY results on Monday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................