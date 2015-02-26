The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December retail sales data (0900 GMT); February business and consumer confidence data (1000 GMT); January wage inflation data (1100 GMT).

TREASURY

Treasury sells 1.25-1.75 billion euros of CCTeu bonds due Dec. 15, 2020; 2.0-2.5 billion euros of 5-year BTP bonds due Dec. 1, 2019; 3.5-4.5 billion euros of new 10-year BTP bonds due June 1, 2025. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

MEDIASET, RAI WAY, EI TOWERS

The Italian government on Wednesday shut the door on a bid by a company controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset to buy rival broadcaster RAI's transmission mast company for 1.2 billion euros. * Italy's cabinet will approve on March 6 the government's reform plan for state broadcaster RAI, la Repubblica reported.

ENEL

The Italian government started selling a 5.74 percent stake in the state-controlled utility on Wednesday in a deal that could earn it around 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion).

Enel said on Wednesday its board had agreed to halt the sale of the group's distribution and retail assets in Romania.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's biggest retail bank said on Wednesday it comfortably met a 9 percent CET 1 ratio set as specific capital requirement by the European Central Bank. * Intesa and UniCredit have asked legal firms advising on a project to pool some of their restructured loans with the help of U.S. private equity fund KKR to create within seven weeks a new company under Italy's securitisations law, Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report.

PRYSMIAN

The Italian cable maker could look at possible acquisitions this year, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.

YOOX

The Italian online retailer sees as "reasonable" market expectations of a 19 percent rise in revenue this year and will take measures to shield its profit margins from the impact of a weaker Russian rouble.

OVS IPO-OVS.MI

The Italian retailer said on Wednesday it had priced its initial public offering at 4.10 euros a share, the bottom of its revised price range.

FIAT

Car maker's managers are due to meet trade unions on reassignment of shifts and hires at Melfi factory.

VENETO BANCA, BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

The bank said on Wednesday that a group of investors including Ferrari president Luca Cordero di Montezemolo had asked the Bank of Italy to approve their acquisition of a controlling stake in Veneto Banca's unit Banca Intermobiliare.

In a separate statement, the lender said that Italy's central bank had approved the Veneto Banca selldown of its controlling stake in the Banca IPIBI unit.

RAI

Board meeting.

UNIPOL

Preferred share holders' meeting (0900 GMT).

FINCANTIERI

Board meeting on preliminary FY results; followed by conference call.

ATLANTIA

Board meeting on FY results.

IGD

Board meeting on FY results.

DIGITAL BROS

Board meeting on H1 results.

S.S. LAZIO

Board meeting on H1 results.

NET INSURANCE

Board meeting.

EVENTS

Rome, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and Prime Minister of Liechtenstein Adrian Hasler sign tax agreement between Italy and Liechtenstein (1530 GMT).

Rome, Foreign Affairs Minister Paolo Gentiloni meets NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (1600 GMT).

Rome, Italy's head of debt management Maria Cannata speaks before Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee on derivatives (1300 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................