ECONOMY
ISTAT releases February flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).
Reuters releases February asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).
DEBT
Italy sold debt at a record-low cost on Thursday and
borrowing costs across the euro zone tumbled to new troughs as
investors stocked up before the launch of the European Central
Bank's sovereign bond-buying scheme.
COMPANIES
BANKS
Italy's government is under pressure from banks and their
allies in parliament to water down a landmark reform of large
cooperative banks, which the lenders fear will make them prey to
foreign rivals and speculative investors.
* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The cooperative lender said on Friday it would proceed with
the early redemption of perpetual trust preferred securities
with a nominal value of 160 million euros on April 2, 2015.
TELECOM ITALIA
Italy's cabinet will examine a plan worth 5-6 billion euros
($5.6-6.7 billion) to speed up the roll-out of broadband
networks across the country at a meeting on March 3, two sources
close to the matter said on Thursday.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Fiat Chrysler has agreed to give permanent contracts to
hundreds of new hires at its Melfi plant in southern Italy
currently on short-term agreements, a union said on Thursday, in
an early boost for Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's labour
reforms.
RAI WAY, EI TOWERS, MEDIASET
The board of state-controlled Italian transmission mast
company Rai Way will not meet again before March 12, when
directors will convene for an already scheduled meeting to
approve 2014 results, chairman Camillo Rossotto said on
Thursday. The board had met earlier on Thursday at an
extraordinary meeting to discuss an offer from rival EI Towers.
* According to MF, international infrastructure funds could
be brought on board to create a national champion in the
trnsmission tower business.
GTECH
The company said on Thursday that the Nevada Gaming
Commission unanimously approved GTECH's pending acquisition of
International Game Technology (IGT), the final gaming authority
OK required to complete the transaction.
GTECH said that upon completion of its acquisition of IGT,
the combined entities will be branded as IGT and that the
holding company, Georgia Worldwide Plc, has changed its name to
International Game Technology Plc.
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
The lender said on Thursday that the European Central Bank
had set a transitional Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 9 percent
as a specific capital requirement for the cooperative
bank.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The European Central Bank has set a transitional Common
Equity Tier 1 ratio of 9 percent as a specific capital
requirement for the cooperative bank.
* BANCO POPOLARE
The chairman of Fondazione Cariverona is prepared to
increase its stake in the cooperative lender as it gets ready to
transform itself into a joint stock company, several newspapers
said.
* COOPERATIVE BANKS
Around 650 amendments have been introduced to the government
decree calling on top cooperative banks to transform themselves
into joint stock companies (JSC), several papers said. These
include the idea of introducing a voting cap of 3-5 percent and
raising the capital base threshold beyond which banks have to
convert into JSCs, they said.
* SNAM
Snam, GIC and EDF said on Friday they had completed the
entry of Credit Agricole Assurances into the share capital of
French gas grid TIGF. The deal had been announced on Jan. 29.
VENETO BANCA
The European Central Bank had set a transitional Common
Equity Tier 1 ratio of 10 percent as a specific capital
requirement for the bank.
Standard & Poor's has put the long-term 'BB-' rating of
Veneto Banca on credit watch negative, the ratings agency said
in a statement on Thursday.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
The European Central Bank had set a transitional Common
Equity Tier 1 ratio of 9 percent as a specific capital
requirement for the cooperative bank.
ATLANTIA
Autostrade per l'Italia, the motorway operator unit of
Atlantia, said on Thursday core profit rose 6.6 percent last
year thanks to an increase in motorway traffic.
* PRELIOS
The owner of a real estate area known as Porta Vittoria has
accepted a conditional offer from Prelios to buy it, MF said.
FINCANTIERI
Board meeting on preliminary FY results; followed by
conference call (1700 GMT).
PIAGGIO & C.
Board meeting on FY results.
