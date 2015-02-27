The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

Reuters releases February asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).

DEBT

Italy sold debt at a record-low cost on Thursday and borrowing costs across the euro zone tumbled to new troughs as investors stocked up before the launch of the European Central Bank's sovereign bond-buying scheme.

COMPANIES

BANKS

Italy's government is under pressure from banks and their allies in parliament to water down a landmark reform of large cooperative banks, which the lenders fear will make them prey to foreign rivals and speculative investors.

* BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The cooperative lender said on Friday it would proceed with the early redemption of perpetual trust preferred securities with a nominal value of 160 million euros on April 2, 2015.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy's cabinet will examine a plan worth 5-6 billion euros ($5.6-6.7 billion) to speed up the roll-out of broadband networks across the country at a meeting on March 3, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Fiat Chrysler has agreed to give permanent contracts to hundreds of new hires at its Melfi plant in southern Italy currently on short-term agreements, a union said on Thursday, in an early boost for Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's labour reforms.

RAI WAY, EI TOWERS, MEDIASET

The board of state-controlled Italian transmission mast company Rai Way will not meet again before March 12, when directors will convene for an already scheduled meeting to approve 2014 results, chairman Camillo Rossotto said on Thursday. The board had met earlier on Thursday at an extraordinary meeting to discuss an offer from rival EI Towers. * According to MF, international infrastructure funds could be brought on board to create a national champion in the trnsmission tower business.

GTECH

The company said on Thursday that the Nevada Gaming Commission unanimously approved GTECH's pending acquisition of International Game Technology (IGT), the final gaming authority OK required to complete the transaction.

GTECH said that upon completion of its acquisition of IGT, the combined entities will be branded as IGT and that the holding company, Georgia Worldwide Plc, has changed its name to International Game Technology Plc.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The lender said on Thursday that the European Central Bank had set a transitional Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 9 percent as a specific capital requirement for the cooperative bank.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The European Central Bank has set a transitional Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 9 percent as a specific capital requirement for the cooperative bank.

* BANCO POPOLARE

The chairman of Fondazione Cariverona is prepared to increase its stake in the cooperative lender as it gets ready to transform itself into a joint stock company, several newspapers said.

* COOPERATIVE BANKS

Around 650 amendments have been introduced to the government decree calling on top cooperative banks to transform themselves into joint stock companies (JSC), several papers said. These include the idea of introducing a voting cap of 3-5 percent and raising the capital base threshold beyond which banks have to convert into JSCs, they said.

* SNAM

Snam, GIC and EDF said on Friday they had completed the entry of Credit Agricole Assurances into the share capital of French gas grid TIGF. The deal had been announced on Jan. 29.

VENETO BANCA

The European Central Bank had set a transitional Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 10 percent as a specific capital requirement for the bank.

Standard & Poor's has put the long-term 'BB-' rating of Veneto Banca on credit watch negative, the ratings agency said in a statement on Thursday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

The European Central Bank had set a transitional Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 9 percent as a specific capital requirement for the cooperative bank.

ATLANTIA

Autostrade per l'Italia, the motorway operator unit of Atlantia, said on Thursday core profit rose 6.6 percent last year thanks to an increase in motorway traffic.

* PRELIOS

The owner of a real estate area known as Porta Vittoria has accepted a conditional offer from Prelios to buy it, MF said.

FINCANTIERI

Board meeting on preliminary FY results; followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

PIAGGIO & C.

Board meeting on FY results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................