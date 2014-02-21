The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Italy's centre-left leader and impending prime minister said on Thursday he expected to have his new cabinet in place by the weekend, dismissing speculation that wrangling with his likely coalition partners was holding up an agreement.

ECONOMY

ISTAT, January final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BOTs, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 26.

COMPANIES

ITALIAN BANKS

Carige said on Thursday it was planning a capital increase of about 800 million euros.

A drive by Italian banks to come clean on bad loans during a European bank health check may force them to raise as much as 20 billion euros in capital, three times more than that pencilled in so far, to shore up their balance sheets.

SALINI IMPREGILO * A Spanish-led consortium has resumed expansion work on the Panama Canal, a source close to negotiations said on Thursday, raising hopes the sides will finally draw a line under an acrimonious stand-off over massive cost overruns.

A deal to resume work on the multibillion-dollar Panama Canal appeared in doubt on Thursday, just hours after an apparent breakthrough, in the latest twist in a protracted dispute over massive cost overruns.

* TENARIS

The group announced Q4 earnings per share of $0.35 and Q4 sales of $3 billion, down 3% from last year. It said results for 2014 are expected to be in line with those for 2013.

* TERNA

The power grid operator is ready to launch a 500 million euro seven-year bond, weekly Il Mondo said.

IPO

Anima Holding, which controls Italian fund manager Anima SGR, is aiming to sell 55 percent of the group on the Milan stock market, three two sources close to the operation said on Thursday.

CDC

Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT).

SARAS

Board meeting on preliminary FY results; followed by conference call (1500 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................