POLITICS
Italy's centre-left leader and impending prime minister said
on Thursday he expected to have his new cabinet in place by the
weekend, dismissing speculation that wrangling with his likely
coalition partners was holding up an agreement.
ECONOMY
ISTAT, January final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury announces sale of BOTs, with relative amounts to be
auctioned on Feb. 26.
COMPANIES
ITALIAN BANKS
Carige said on Thursday it was planning a capital
increase of about 800 million euros.
A drive by Italian banks to come clean on bad loans during a
European bank health check may force them to raise as much as 20
billion euros in capital, three times more than that pencilled
in so far, to shore up their balance sheets.
SALINI IMPREGILO
* A Spanish-led consortium has resumed expansion work on the
Panama Canal, a source close to negotiations said on Thursday,
raising hopes the sides will finally draw a line under an
acrimonious stand-off over massive cost overruns.
A deal to resume work on the multibillion-dollar Panama
Canal appeared in doubt on Thursday, just hours after an
apparent breakthrough, in the latest twist in a protracted
dispute over massive cost overruns.
* TENARIS
The group announced Q4 earnings per share of $0.35 and Q4
sales of $3 billion, down 3% from last year. It said results for
2014 are expected to be in line with those for 2013.
* TERNA
The power grid operator is ready to launch a 500 million
euro seven-year bond, weekly Il Mondo said.
IPO
Anima Holding, which controls Italian fund manager Anima
SGR, is aiming to sell 55 percent of the group on the Milan
stock market, three two sources close to the operation said on
Thursday.
CDC
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0800 GMT).
SARAS
Board meeting on preliminary FY results; followed by
conference call (1500 GMT).
