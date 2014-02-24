POLITICS

Centre-left leader Matteo Renzi took office on Saturday as his country's youngest prime minister, facing pressure to show immediate results after he forced out his predecessor over the slow pace of economic reforms.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi faces his first test before a fractious national parliament when he goes before the Senate on Monday to put flesh on his ambitious reform plans and seek to win a confidence vote in his newly installed government.

DEBT

Graziano Delrio, chief of staff to new Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, said the government may consider hiking taxes on Italian government debt, currently at 12.5 percent, and other financial instruments, to bring Italy more into line with the European average.

Treasury announces sale of BTPs, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 27.

COMPANIES

* ITALIAN BANKS

Italy is looking at ways to help domestic banks clean up their balance sheets through projects offering to groups of banks a public guarantee on bad debts they seek to offload, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco told La Repubblica in an interview on Monday.

* SORGENIA

Austria's Verbund sees no financial risk from its 46 percent stake in Italy's Sorgenia, Verbund Chairman Gilbert Frizberg told the Wirtschaftsblatt newspaper

* FERRAGAMO

Salvatore Ferragamo sees opportunities in China and plans to open new shops there as well as invest in renovating older stores in existing markets in Europe and the U.S. to boost profitability in its retail division, the Italian luxury group's chief executive said on Sunday.

* GENERALI

Cinven and Investindustrial said to be considering a possible acquisition of Generali's Swiss private banking unit BSI.

* TREVI

Trevi said in a statement on Monday it had been awarded new orders in the Middle East totaling about $100 million.

FINMECCANICA

Two Chinese companies, China Cnr Corporation and Insigma, have sent a letter of intent to Finmeccanica to express their interest in buying Ansaldo STS and loss-making Asakdo-Breda. The companies, according to an unsourced report in Corriere della Sera on Saturday, would be prepared to flank an Italian investor such as the state holding CDP's investment arm FSI.

CARIGE

The Carige foundation controlling the bank has aksed the Bank of Italy whether a delay in the capital increase was possible, but was told to press ahead with the cash call, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

The foundation's board meets on Monday.

MONCLER

Board meeting on preliminary FY results; followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

TRIBOO MEDIA

Online advertising planning company Triboo Media holds roadshow to present listing project at AIM segment (1030 GMT).

Board meeting on FY results: Arc Real Estate, Autostrade Meridionali.

ALITALIA

Continues negotiation with trade unions on salary cut (1000 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................