POLITICS
Centre-left leader Matteo Renzi took office on Saturday as
his country's youngest prime minister, facing pressure to show
immediate results after he forced out his predecessor over the
slow pace of economic reforms.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi faces his first test
before a fractious national parliament when he goes before the
Senate on Monday to put flesh on his ambitious reform plans and
seek to win a confidence vote in his newly installed government.
DEBT
Graziano Delrio, chief of staff to new Italian Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi, said the government may consider hiking
taxes on Italian government debt, currently at 12.5 percent, and
other financial instruments, to bring Italy more into line with
the European average.
Treasury announces sale of BTPs, with relative amounts to be
auctioned on Feb. 27.
COMPANIES
* ITALIAN BANKS
Italy is looking at ways to help domestic banks clean up
their balance sheets through projects offering to groups of
banks a public guarantee on bad debts they seek to offload, Bank
of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco told La Repubblica in an
interview on Monday.
* SORGENIA
Austria's Verbund sees no financial risk from its
46 percent stake in Italy's Sorgenia, Verbund Chairman Gilbert
Frizberg told the Wirtschaftsblatt newspaper
* FERRAGAMO
Salvatore Ferragamo sees opportunities in China
and plans to open new shops there as well as invest in
renovating older stores in existing markets in Europe and the
U.S. to boost profitability in its retail division, the Italian
luxury group's chief executive said on Sunday.
* GENERALI
Cinven and Investindustrial said to be considering a
possible acquisition of Generali's Swiss private banking unit
BSI.
* TREVI
Trevi said in a statement on Monday it had been awarded new
orders in the Middle East totaling about $100 million.
FINMECCANICA
Two Chinese companies, China Cnr Corporation and Insigma,
have sent a letter of intent to Finmeccanica to express their
interest in buying Ansaldo STS and loss-making Asakdo-Breda. The
companies, according to an unsourced report in Corriere della
Sera on Saturday, would be prepared to flank an Italian investor
such as the state holding CDP's investment arm FSI.
CARIGE
The Carige foundation controlling the bank has aksed the
Bank of Italy whether a delay in the capital increase was
possible, but was told to press ahead with the cash call, Il
Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
The foundation's board meets on Monday.
MONCLER
Board meeting on preliminary FY results; followed by
conference call (1700 GMT).
TRIBOO MEDIA
Online advertising planning company Triboo Media holds
roadshow to present listing project at AIM segment (1030 GMT).
Board meeting on FY results: Arc Real Estate,
Autostrade Meridionali.
ALITALIA
Continues negotiation with trade unions on salary cut (1000
GMT).
