The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
The newly installed government seeks to win a confidence
vote in the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi won his first confidence vote in
parliament on Monday, pledging to cut labour taxes, free up
funds for investment in schools and pass wide institutional
reforms to tackle Italy's economic malaise.
ECONOMY
ISTAT, December retail sales data (0900 GMT); February
consumer confidence data (1000 GMT); January extra EU foreign
trade data (1100 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 2-2.5 billion euros seventh tranche CTZs
maturing on Dec. 31, 2015 and 0.5-1.0 billion euros 13th tranche
BTPEIs maturing on Sept. 30, at 1,70 percent annual coupon.
Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.
* Italy's head of debt management Maria Cannata said on
Monday that an option being studied as part of Treasury's plans
to create a new BTP Italia linker for institutional investors
included offering "less protection" than what this bond
currently grants to small investors.
COMPANIES
BANCA CARIGE
The top investor in Banca Carige said on Monday it would ask
the lender's shareholders for a delay in a capital increase
planned at the mid-sized lender.
* The Bank of Italy will hold talks on Tuesday with the
executives of the lender, which is embroiled in a row with its
top investor over the timing of a planned capital increase.
MONCLER
Italian quilted jacket maker Moncler said on Monday sales
and profit grew at double-digit rates in 2013, supporting the
growth prospects which drew strong demand for its December
listing.
PRYSMIAN
Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call
(1700 GMT).
INDESIT
Chinese group Haier is in pole position to become
partner of the Italian home appliances maker, Il Sole 24 Ore and
Corriere della Sera said.
