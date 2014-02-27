The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

A report on Italian industry on Wednesday showed an economy deeply wounded by years of recession and highlighted the vast challenge faced by inexperienced new Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

ECONOMY

ISTAT, February business confidence data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.5-3.0 billion euros third tranche 5-year BTPs maturing on May 1, 2019, at 2.50 percent coupon; 3.5-4.0 billion euros 10-year BTPs maturing on Sept. 1, 024, at 3.75 percent coupon; 1.0-2.0 billion euros 15th tranche CCTEUs maturing on Nov. 1, 2018 and 19th tranche CCTEUs maturing on April 15, 2018. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

BANCA CARIGE

The mid-sized lender said on Wednesday it had decided to carry out a capital increase of up to 800 million euros ($1 billion) in June, bowing to demands by its top shareholder to delay the cash call by a few weeks.

BANCO POPOLARE

Board meeting on FY results and to approve 2014-2016/2018 industrial plan; press release expected on Feb. 28.

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone company holds board meeting on reforming governance.

RISANAMENTO

The board of the real estate group is set to give the final green light to a sale of its Paris assets to UK-based fund Chelsfield in efforts to pay back creditors, two sources familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.

ALITALIA

Etihad Airways is expected to finish examining the Italian carrier's books within a month as it ponders whether to invest in the loss-making Italian airline, Alitalia's chief executive said on Wednesday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The Italian cooperative lender has reimbursed another 500 million euros of cheap funds it borrowed from the European Central Bank in 2011 and 2012, a source close to the lender said on Wednesday.

FIAT

Moody's Investor Service has confirmed FGA Capital's long-term issuer rating at Baa3 with a stable outlook. Carmaker Fiat owns 50 percent of the financial group through Fiat Group Automobiles.

NET INSURANCE

Board meeting to approve 2014 plan for re-insurance transfer.

Board meetings on FY results: CNH Industrial ; d'Amico International Shipping followed by presentation to analysts; Fiat (preliminary FY results on Jan. 29), Igd followed by conference call (1330 GMT); Luxottica (preliminary results on Jan. 28 and today also on Q4 results), Snam (press release on Feb. 28).

Board meetings on H1 results: Danieli & C., Digital Bros.

