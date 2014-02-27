The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy.

POLITICS

A report on Italian industry on Wednesday showed an economy deeply wounded by years of recession and highlighted the vast challenge faced by inexperienced new Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

ECONOMY

ISTAT, February business confidence data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.5-3.0 billion euros 5-year BTPs maturing on May 1, 2019, 2.50 percent coupon; 3.5-4.0 billion euros new 10-year BTPs maturing on Sept. 1, 024, 3.75 percent coupon; 1.0-2.0 billion euros 15th tranche CCTEUs maturing on Nov. 1, 2018 and 19th tranche CCTEUs maturing on April 15, 2018. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

BANK RATINGS ACTIONS

Exane BNP Paribas took the following ratings actions on Italian bank stocks on Thursday:

* BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

Exane BNP Paribas raised its price target for the bank's stock by 9 percent to 10 euros, with an "outperform" rating.

* CREDITO EMILIANO

Exane BNP Paribas raised its price target for the bank's stock by 11 percent to 5.7 euros, with "neutral" rating.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

Exane BNP Paribas raised its price target on the bank by 11 percent to 2 euros, with a "neutral" rating.

* UBI BANCA

Exane BNP Paribas raised its price target for the bank's stock by 17 percent to 4.9 euros, rating it "underperform".

* UNICREDIT

Exane BNP Paribas raised its price target for the bank's stock by 12 percent to 5.2 euros with an "underperform" rating.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Reported talks between the foundation that is the Italian lender's main shareholder and Qatar's sovereign fund over selling some of its stake in the troubled bank are facing problems, La Repubblica reports without citing sources.

The Monte Paschi foundation may also be talking to "Anglo-Saxon" hedge funds about the stake, the paper says.

Talks with other banking foundations over the sale of parts of its holding have broken down as the foundation wanted a higher price than the 14 cents a share the consortium would have been ready to offer.

Exane BNP Paribas raised its price target for the bank's stock by 18 percent to 0.13 euros on Thursday, with an "underperform" rating.

* FINMECCANICA

The defence group is set to appoint Amedeo Caporaletti, an expert in restructuring, as vice-president of its Ansaldo Breda unit, Il Sole 24 Ore reports without citing sources.

The train-building unit could post a loss of up to 500 million euros for 2013, the paper said.

* PIRELLI

The tyre maker is very close to selling its steelcord business to Belgian steel cable and wire maker Bekaert , Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera.

* AEROPORTO DI FIRENZE

Aeroporti Holding said on Thursday it agreed to sell its 33.4 percent stake in Aeroporto di Firenze to Cedicor, the holding company behind Italo-Argentine company Corporacion America, for 13.42 euros per share.

The deal is due to close on March 4, after which Cedicor must launch an obligatory takeover offer for the rest of the shares in Aeroporto di Firenze, Aeroporti Holding said in a statement.

* VERSACE, BLACKSTONE

U.S. buyout firm Blackstone is nearing agreement to buy a 20 percent stake in the Italian fashion house, the Financial Times reports, citing two people with knowledge of the talks.

Il Sole 24 Ore also says that the Versace family is likely to have chosen Blackstone on Wednesday night.

BANCA CARIGE The mid-sized lender said on Wednesday it had decided to carry out a capital increase of up to 800 million euros ($1 billion) in June, bowing to demands by its top shareholder to delay the cash call by a few weeks.

BANCO POPOLARE

Board meeting on FY results and to approve 2014-2016/2018 industrial plan; press release expected on Feb. 28.

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone company holds a board meeting on governance reform plans.

RISANAMENTO

The board of the real estate group is set to give the final green light to a sale of its Paris assets to UK-based fund Chelsfield in efforts to pay back creditors, two sources familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.

ALITALIA

Etihad Airways is expected to finish examining the Italian carrier's books within a month as it ponders whether to invest in the loss-making Italian airline, Alitalia's chief executive said on Wednesday.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO * Exane BNP Paribas raised its rating on the Italian bank to "outperform" from "neutral" on Thursday, and hiked its price target by 28 percent to 0.64 euros.

The Italian cooperative lender has reimbursed another 500 million euros of cheap funds it borrowed from the European Central Bank in 2011 and 2012, a source close to the lender said on Wednesday.

FIAT

Moody's Investor Service has confirmed FGA Capital's long-term issuer rating at Baa3 with a stable outlook. Carmaker Fiat owns 50 percent of the financial group through Fiat Group Automobiles.

NET INSURANCE

Board meeting to approve 2014 plan for re-insurance transfer.

Board meetings on FY results: CNH Industrial ; d'Amico International Shipping followed by presentation to analysts; Fiat (preliminary FY results on Jan. 29), Igd followed by conference call (1330 GMT); Luxottica (preliminary results on Jan. 28 and today also on Q4 results), Snam (press release on Feb. 28).

Board meetings on H1 results: Danieli & C., Digital Bros.

