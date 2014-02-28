The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
Cabinet meeting expected.
ECONOMY
January and Q4 unemployment data (0900 GMT) and February
inflation data (1000 GMT).
Reuters releases February asset allocation (1200 GMT).
COMPANIES
ENI
Italian oil and gas major Eni ENI.MI signed a deal on
Thursday to revise its long-term gas supply contract with
Norway's Statoil STL.OL that should boost its operating profit
this year by around 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion).
SALINI
The Panama Canal and a Spanish-led consortium expanding the
major maritime artery have reached a preliminary deal to
complete work on a project stymied in a row over $1.6 billion in
cost overruns, the canal's administrator said on Thursday.
FIAT
The carmaker is thinking of issuing a convertible bond worth
$2 billion, newspapers reported citing Bloomberg.
BANCO POPOLARE
The bank is set to publish full-year results ahead of market
opening. The bank has forecast a 2013 loss of around 600 million
euro due to large loan writedowns.
Conference call at 0900 GMT.
* PIRELLI
Italian tyremaker Pirelli said on Friday it had agreed to
sell all of its steelcord business to Belgium's Bekaert in a
deal worth around 255 million euros.
LUXOTTICA
Ray-Ban sunglasses maker Luxottica forecast sales and profit
growth in 2014, driven by emerging markets, where sunglasses are
popular as an affordable luxury purchase.
Holds investor presentation on FY results.
FINMECCANICA
Finmeccanica's helicopter unit inks 100 million euro
contract.
RISANAMENTO
The board of debt-laden real estate group Risanamento has
delayed final approval of a vital sale of its Paris assets to
allow for a legal assessment on whether the transaction is
compatible with its debt restructuring plan.
TELECOM ITALIA
The board of Italy's biggest phone group Telecom Italia
approved on Thursday a set of guidelines aimed at safeguarding
the interest of minority shareholders when the board is up for
renewal in April.
MONCLER
Holds annual general meeting (0900 GMT).
* SNAM
Italian gas transport group Snam SRG.MI said on Friday its
net profit in 2013 rose 17.7 percent thanks to lower financial
expenses.
JUVENTUS, S.S. LAZIO
Board meetings on H1 results
