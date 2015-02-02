The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

Markit releases January PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases January car sales (1700 GMT).

January state sector borrowing requirement data.

After years of grinding recession Italians are getting fed up with Europe's common currency, a poll showed on Friday, with 40 percent saying the country should now ditch the euro and return to the lira.

POLITICS

Italian lawmakers elected Sergio Mattarella, a constitutional court judge and veteran centre-left politician, as president on Saturday, handing a welcome political victory to Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

The Tuscan lender is expected to receive a final green light on its capital strengthening plan on Feb. 18, Il Messaggero reported on Saturday, adding the EU Commission has aked for more time to review the bank's plan.

The troubled bank will cash in around 57 million euros from the sale of real estate properties in Milan and Rome, Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday, adding the capital gain from the disposal will be of around 7 million euros.

TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian phone company plans to list its phone masts division by June and is expected to approve the project at a board meeting in March, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday. The company owning the phone masts will have a market value of more than 1 billion euros, according to the paper.

ENEL

Italy's biggest utility plans to buy back bonds for 3-4 billion euros in a bid to extend its debt's maturity, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE, COOPERATIVE BANKS

A consortium comprising private equity firms Bain Capital and Advent International has entered the race to buy Italian bank services provider ICBPI, filing a bid just short of 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), two sources said. Credito Valtellinese is the biggest shareholder in ICBPI with a 20.4 percent stake, together with several other cooperative lenders.

* FINMECCANICA

The defence group may sell DRS Technologies after it has found a partner for the struggling U.S. unit, Chief Executive Mauro Moretti was quoted as saying in la Repubblica A&F on Monday.

Moretti told A&F the group would not discuss before the end of this year the possibility of returning to pay a dividend.

France's Airbus wants to buy the 25 percent stake in European missile company MBDA that Finmeccanica has put up for sale, the Sunday Times reported on Sunday.

GTECH

GTECH plans to issue senior bonds for a total of $5 billion as part of its financing for the acquisition of U.S. slot machine maker International Game Technology (IGT), the Italian gaming group said on Friday.

Standard & Poor's and Moody's have assigned 'BB+' and 'Ba2' ratings to Georgia Worldwide PLC, a new holding in which the Italian gaming group and IGT will be combined after the planned merger. S&P has also lowered GTECH's corporate credit rating to 'BB+', the Italian gaming company said on Saturday.

AS ROMA

The soccer club has signed a deal with Moscow's PFK CSKA under which it will pay a fixed amount of 14.4 million euros plus a 1.5 million euros bonus for the rights on player Seydou Doumbia, AS Roma said on Saturday.

The club has also reached a deal with Cagliari Calcio to acquire the rights on soccer player Victor Ibarbo until end-June for a 2.5 million euro consideration.

SORGENIA, FINCANTIERI

The chief executive of the debt-laden energy group has decide to step down to become general manager at shipbuilder Fincantieri, Il Messaggero said on Saturday.

BANKS

To use profits booked in the second half of last year to boost their capital ratios, Italian banks need to win auditors' and European Central Bank's approval by Feb. 9, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

"To keep increasing in an indiscriminate and excessive manner banks' capital ratios does not solve their problems," Fabio Panetta, a member of the ECB's supervisory board and deputy governor of the Bank of Italy, was quoted as saying on Monday. Panetta told la Repubblica that increasingly tighter capital requirements would hurt lending and hold back an economic recovery.

IPO

Italian market regulator Consob has approved Banzai's listing prospectus, the e-commerce operator and digital publisher said in a statement on Friday. Details of the planned listing will be presented at a press conference on Monday (1445 GMT). The Milan's stock exchange approved Banzai's listing plan on Jan. 27. * Paper maker Fedrigoni plans to list on the Milan bourse in October after dropping such a plan three months ago, CorrierEconomia reported.

