The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi receives Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Rome.

ECONOMY

Italy's public accounts got off to a good start this year with a January state sector budget surplus of 3.4 billion euros, compared with a deficit of 566 million euros in January 2014, the Economy Ministry said on Monday.

ISTAT releases basket of goods used to calculate inflation in 2015 (0900 GMT) and January flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES >

New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 10.9 percent in January from the same month a year ago to 131,385 vehicles, Italy's transport ministry said on Monday.

* SAIPEM

Nomura cuts price target to 5.90 euros from 10 euros; rating reduce

* MONTE PASCHI

Shareholders of the Monte Paschi foundation shareholder still favour giving Chairman Alessandro Profumo and CEO Fabrizio Viola a second mandate when the bank renews its whole board in April, MF said in an unsourced report.

* ENEL

CEO Francesco Starace is studying the possible incorporation of Endesa Chile into its Chilean unit Enersis as part of a reorganisation of its Latin American business, MF said in an unsourced report.

* LOYALTY SHARES

Some of Italy's largest investors have asked the government to strike down a provision supporting the creation of loyalty shares, the Financial Times reported citing a letter the investors will send to Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Tuesday.

* POSTE ITALIANE

In an interview with Corriere della Sera CEO Francesco Caio reiterated the company will be privatised this year with the government keeping a majority stake.

* MAIRE TECNIMONT

Nomura cuts price target to 1.54 euros from 1.90 euros; rating neutral

* ITALCEMENTI

Kepler Cheuvreux raises price target to 7 euros from 6.1 euros; rating buy

* CEMENTIR

Kepler Cheuvreux raises price target to 7.5 euros from 7.2 euros; rating buy

AMPLIFON

HSBC raises price target to 6.2 euros from 5.7 euros; rating overweight

