POLITICS

Conference on European financial architecture and the EU banking union with EU Parliament representative Roberto Gualtieri, ECB Supervisory Council President Danièle Nouy, Bank of Italy Deputy Director General Fabio Panetta; Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan delivers closing address (0830 GMT).

ASSIOM-FOREX continues "ACI World Congress"; ends on Feb. 7. Attendees include International Monetary Fund Executive Director Carlo Cottarelli.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases January data on European Central Bank's funding to Italian banks.

TREASURY

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 11.

COMPANIES

ENI

The Italian oil and gas group Eni is working with Goldman Sachs on the possible spinoff of its power and gas unit, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

ENEL

Italy is preparing for another attempt at selling a stake in utility Enel worth just shy of 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for stretched state coffers, two sources close to the matter said.

COOPERATIVE BANKS

The government will not go back on its plans to reform the cooperative banking sector, economy minister Pier Carlo Padoan said in an interview in Italy's catholic church affiliated newspaper Avvenire. He said the reform was pressing and denied it had been prompted by European regulators.

TELECOM ITALIA

A board meeting on Thursday discussed business outlook, the situation in Brazil and developments regarding fibre optic group Metroweb ahead of a board meeting on Feb 19 that will announce the new business plan, il Sole 24 Ore said. The paper said the Brazilian government had opened up to a possible merger between Telecom and Oi providing investments were made.

FINMECCANICA

Annual sales at the group will shrink by close to 20 percent over the next two years, FT said on Friday in an interview with CEO Mauro Moretti. At least 3,000 jobs will go in the next two years, partly through disposals, and the group could ditch its 70-year-old name, FT said, citing the CEO. Profit margins are expected to rise from 7 percent in 2014 to 9.5 percent in 2016.

Moretti told a parliamentary committee meeting on Thursday the group was interested in taking control of Avio Space in which it has a 14 percent stake, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Cinven owns 86 percent of Avio.

PIRELLI

The tyre company said on Friday it had completed the sale to Bekaert of its steelcord activities in Turkey. The closing was for an enterprise value of around 30 million euros and will have the same impact on its debt position, it said. * SORIN

The medical device company said it had received regulatory approval for a new generation MRI compatible pacing system in Japan.

MOLESKINE

The company reported 2014 net sales of 98.7 million euros, up 13.1 percent compared with the previous year at constant exchange rates.

CENTRALE LATTE TORINO, ITALCEMENTI

Board meetings on preliminary full-year results.

