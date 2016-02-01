The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco on Saturday called for the revision of new European rules that shift the burden of propping up failing banks onto investors, saying they should have been introduced more gradually.

Italy should allow elderly workers to retire earlier in exchange for lower pensions, in order to free up jobs for the young, the head of the country's state pensions agency said on Friday.

Markit/ADACI releases January PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases Jan car sales data (1700 GMT).

January state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

LUXOTTICA

The Italian eyewear group lost its third chief executive in 17 months on Friday as key shareholder and founder Leonardo Del Vecchio tightened his grip on the maker of Ray Ban sunglasses.

Del Vecchio told Corriere della Sera on Saturday he would remain at the helm of Luxottica until at least 2017 and had a plan to "reorganise and simplify" the commercial, marketing and markets divisions. He added that it was his duty to look for a successor and that it would come from inside the company, where he had already started to look.

UNICREDIT

CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Saturday the bank's 2015 results were "good" and, in some respects, even better than expected. He expressed confidence that market pressure on Italian banking shares would ease once lenders started releasing their financial results. UniCredit does not rule out using a recently approved state guarantee mechanism to sell bad loans but needs to assess its usefulness first, he said.

The head of commercial banking at UniCredit unit Bank Austria, Helmut Bernkopf, will leave the company at the end of March and be replaced by Italian Romeo Collina, according to Austrian newspaper Der Standard. (*) The lender's new business plan presented in November may need to be looked at again given weakness in the markets and some shareholders and board members are wondering whether it is time to give a stronger "signal of discontinuity" which could include a management reshuffle and a more aggressive restructuring of the lender, La Repubblica's Affari&Finanza insert said on Monday.

The same paper quotes Chairman Giuseppe Vita as saying that should market condition remain the way they are at the moment, some "reflection" on the plan would be needed.

BANKS

Italy's cabinet will approve measures to strengthen hundreds of small cooperative banks at a meeting next week, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Friday.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Friday it was possible that only few Italian banks would tap state guarantees to sell their bad loans as it sees the scheme as costly and offering few incentives. (*) Strong interest is expected from would-be buyers of distressed debt held by Italy's banks, Alessandro Rivera, director general for the banking and financial system at Italy's finance ministry told the Financial Times in an interview, rejecting concerns that last week's deal to let Rome guarantee the loans will fall flat.

BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO , UBI BANCA, MONTE DEI PASCHI

Banco Popolare said on Saturday it expected to agree a merger with Banca Popolare di Milano within a month, signalling the start of a long awaited consolidation of Italy's fragmented banking sector.

B&G Master Fund Plc on Thursday reduced its net short position in the lender to a 0.42 percent stake from 0.64 percent, a filing by market regulator Consob showed.

Marshall Wace on Thursday has raised its net short position in UBI Banca to a 1.36 percent stake from 1.27 percent, a filing by market regulator Consob showed.

MONTE DEI PASCHI, POSTE ITALIANE

The Italian post office denied on Sunday a report it was interested in merging with troubled Tuscan lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

(*) PRYSMIAN

The company said it had secured a contract worth around 250 million euros for a submarine power cable link between the Netherlands and Denmark.

(*) ANSALDO STS

U.S. investment fund Elliott said on Monday it considers Hitachi's offer to buy out minority shareholders in Italian train signalling group Ansaldo STS STS.MI too low and does not plan to tender its stake.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Blackrock on Thursday took a net short position in the lender equivalent to a 0.5 percent stake, a filing by market regulator Consob showed.

SARAS

Blackrock took a net short position in the company equal to a 2 percent stake, a filing by market regulator Consob showed.

A rebound in oil prices this month could test the nerves of investors in European oil refiners, a sector that has sparkled as cheap crude fattened profit margins.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

The trucks and tractor maker said it expects 2016 capex to be 10 percent higher than in 2015.

TELECOM ITALIA

Top shareholder Vivendi does not see Telecom Italia's debt level as standing in the way of the Italian phone group's investments or growth plans, according to written comments by Vivendi Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine.

Brazilian mobile operators cut 4.4 percent of cell phone lines in December, trimming their subscriber base for the seventh straight month, according to data from telecommunications regulator Anatel.

SAFILO

The eyewear group said fourth-quarter sales rose 2.6 percent to 319.2 million euros, but were down 2.7 percent at constant currencies.

SAIPEM

The company said it won new E&C onshore contracts worth a total amount of around 360 million euros.

LEONE FILM GROUP

The company said 2015 preliminary EBITDA was 13.4 million euros, down 9 percent year-on-year.

BANZAI

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

GIGLIO GROUP

Board meeting on FY results; followed by results presentation (1200 GMT).

METHORIOS CAPITAL

Ordinary shareholders' meeting (1700 GMT).

