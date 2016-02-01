The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
ECONOMY
Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco on Saturday called for
the revision of new European rules that shift the burden of
propping up failing banks onto investors, saying they should
have been introduced more gradually.
Italy should allow elderly workers to retire earlier in
exchange for lower pensions, in order to free up jobs for the
young, the head of the country's state pensions agency said on
Friday.
Markit/ADACI releases January PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).
Transport Ministry releases Jan car sales data (1700 GMT).
January state sector borrowing requirement data.
COMPANIES
LUXOTTICA
The Italian eyewear group lost its third chief executive in
17 months on Friday as key shareholder and founder Leonardo Del
Vecchio tightened his grip on the maker of Ray Ban sunglasses.
Del Vecchio told Corriere della Sera on Saturday he would
remain at the helm of Luxottica until at least 2017 and had a
plan to "reorganise and simplify" the commercial, marketing and
markets divisions. He added that it was his duty to look for a
successor and that it would come from inside the company, where
he had already started to look.
UNICREDIT
CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Saturday the bank's 2015
results were "good" and, in some respects, even better than
expected. He expressed confidence that market pressure on
Italian banking shares would ease once lenders started releasing
their financial results. UniCredit does not rule out using a
recently approved state guarantee mechanism to sell bad loans
but needs to assess its usefulness first, he said.
The head of commercial banking at UniCredit unit Bank
Austria, Helmut Bernkopf, will leave the company at the end of
March and be replaced by Italian Romeo Collina, according to
Austrian newspaper Der Standard.
(*) The lender's new business plan presented in November may
need to be looked at again given weakness in the markets and
some shareholders and board members are wondering whether it is
time to give a stronger "signal of discontinuity" which could
include a management reshuffle and a more aggressive
restructuring of the lender, La Repubblica's Affari&Finanza
insert said on Monday.
The same paper quotes Chairman Giuseppe Vita as saying that
should market condition remain the way they are at the moment,
some "reflection" on the plan would be needed.
BANKS
Italy's cabinet will approve measures to strengthen hundreds
of small cooperative banks at a meeting next week, Economy
Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Friday.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Friday it was
possible that only few Italian banks would tap state guarantees
to sell their bad loans as it sees the scheme as costly and
offering few incentives.
(*) Strong interest is expected from would-be buyers of
distressed debt held by Italy's banks, Alessandro Rivera,
director general for the banking and financial system at Italy's
finance ministry told the Financial Times in an interview,
rejecting concerns that last week's deal to let Rome guarantee
the loans will fall flat.
BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
, UBI BANCA, MONTE DEI PASCHI
Banco Popolare said on Saturday it expected to agree a
merger with Banca Popolare di Milano within a month, signalling
the start of a long awaited consolidation of Italy's fragmented
banking sector.
B&G Master Fund Plc on Thursday reduced its net short
position in the lender to a 0.42 percent stake from 0.64
percent, a filing by market regulator Consob showed.
Marshall Wace on Thursday has raised its net short position
in UBI Banca to a 1.36 percent stake from 1.27 percent, a filing
by market regulator Consob showed.
MONTE DEI PASCHI, POSTE ITALIANE
The Italian post office denied on Sunday a report it was
interested in merging with troubled Tuscan lender Banca Monte
dei Paschi di Siena.
(*) PRYSMIAN
The company said it had secured a contract worth around 250
million euros for a submarine power cable link between the
Netherlands and Denmark.
(*) ANSALDO STS
U.S. investment fund Elliott said on Monday it considers
Hitachi's offer to buy out minority shareholders in Italian
train signalling group Ansaldo STS STS.MI too low and does not
plan to tender its stake.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
Blackrock on Thursday took a net short position in the
lender equivalent to a 0.5 percent stake, a filing by market
regulator Consob showed.
SARAS
Blackrock took a net short position in the company equal to
a 2 percent stake, a filing by market regulator Consob showed.
A rebound in oil prices this month could test the nerves of
investors in European oil refiners, a sector that has sparkled
as cheap crude fattened profit margins.
CNH INDUSTRIAL
The trucks and tractor maker said it expects 2016 capex to
be 10 percent higher than in 2015.
TELECOM ITALIA
Top shareholder Vivendi does not see Telecom Italia's debt
level as standing in the way of the Italian phone group's
investments or growth plans, according to written comments by
Vivendi Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine.
Brazilian mobile operators cut 4.4 percent of cell phone
lines in December, trimming their subscriber base for the
seventh straight month, according to data from
telecommunications regulator Anatel.
SAFILO
The eyewear group said fourth-quarter sales rose 2.6 percent
to 319.2 million euros, but were down 2.7 percent at constant
currencies.
SAIPEM
The company said it won new E&C onshore contracts worth a
total amount of around 360 million euros.
LEONE FILM GROUP
The company said 2015 preliminary EBITDA was 13.4 million
euros, down 9 percent year-on-year.
BANZAI
Board meeting on preliminary FY results.
GIGLIO GROUP
Board meeting on FY results; followed by results
presentation (1200 GMT).
METHORIOS CAPITAL
Ordinary shareholders' meeting (1700 GMT).
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................