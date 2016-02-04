The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
GENERAL
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks before the Senate
(1500 GMT).
Conference on infrastructures with state lender Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti CEO Fabio Gallia in Rome (0800 GMT).
DBRS rating agency holds teleconference on the newly
released proposal for the securitisation of non-performing loans
in Italy (1500 GMT).
Task Force Argentina President Nicola Stock holds news
conference on Italian bond holders' of Argentina bonds at
Foreign Press Association (1100 GMT).
COMPANIES
FINMECCANICA, ANSALDO STS
Market watchdog Consob said on Wednesday Hitachi must raise
its offer to buy out minority shareholders in Italian train
signalling group Ansaldo STS to 9.899 euros from 9.5 euros per
share. Consob also extended the offer until Feb. 19.
(*) EI TOWERS, RAI WAY
The two towers groups are open to consider a possible tie-up
and there have already been informal contacts over a deal that
could involve also other investors such as infrastructure fund
F2i, la Repubblica reported citing financial sources. The shape
of a possible deal would hinge on the outcome of Telecom
Italia's sale of its INWIT tower unit, the paper said.
(*) INWIT
CEO Oscar Cicchetti told a conference call on Wednesday that
Spain's Cellnex Telecom would be a better merger partner as
synergies would be higher with a group that has more telecoms
towers rather than broadcast towers.
INWIT would be interested in buying towers from other
operators in Italy including 3 Italia and Vodafone, Cicchetti
told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.
BANKS
Shares in Italian banks closed sharply down on Wednesday
with cooperative bank Banco Popolare leading the fall
with a 10 percent drop and troubled Banca Monte dei Paschi
down 6.7 percent.
Merger negotiations between Banco Popolare and Banca
Popolare di Milano are aiming to reach a deal by the
end of February, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.
FINECOBANK
CEO Alessandro Foti attends conference "ConsulenTia16" (0800
GMT).
BRUNELLO CUCINELLI
Chairman and CEO Brunello Cucinelli attends debate in Milan
(1700 GMT).
TELECOM ITALIA
Presents digital project for dyslexia with Chairman Giuseppe
Recchi in Rome (1000 GMT).
MEDIASET
CEO Piersilvio Berlusconi expected to attend presentation of
'Fabbrica del sorriso' campaign (1000 GMT).
