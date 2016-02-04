The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

GENERAL

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks before the Senate (1500 GMT).

Conference on infrastructures with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti CEO Fabio Gallia in Rome (0800 GMT).

DBRS rating agency holds teleconference on the newly released proposal for the securitisation of non-performing loans in Italy (1500 GMT).

Task Force Argentina President Nicola Stock holds news conference on Italian bond holders' of Argentina bonds at Foreign Press Association (1100 GMT).

COMPANIES

FINMECCANICA, ANSALDO STS

Market watchdog Consob said on Wednesday Hitachi must raise its offer to buy out minority shareholders in Italian train signalling group Ansaldo STS to 9.899 euros from 9.5 euros per share. Consob also extended the offer until Feb. 19.

(*) EI TOWERS, RAI WAY

The two towers groups are open to consider a possible tie-up and there have already been informal contacts over a deal that could involve also other investors such as infrastructure fund F2i, la Repubblica reported citing financial sources. The shape of a possible deal would hinge on the outcome of Telecom Italia's sale of its INWIT tower unit, the paper said.

(*) INWIT

CEO Oscar Cicchetti told a conference call on Wednesday that Spain's Cellnex Telecom would be a better merger partner as synergies would be higher with a group that has more telecoms towers rather than broadcast towers.

INWIT would be interested in buying towers from other operators in Italy including 3 Italia and Vodafone, Cicchetti told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.

BANKS

Shares in Italian banks closed sharply down on Wednesday with cooperative bank Banco Popolare leading the fall with a 10 percent drop and troubled Banca Monte dei Paschi down 6.7 percent.

Merger negotiations between Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano are aiming to reach a deal by the end of February, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

FINECOBANK

CEO Alessandro Foti attends conference "ConsulenTia16" (0800 GMT).

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Chairman and CEO Brunello Cucinelli attends debate in Milan (1700 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA

Presents digital project for dyslexia with Chairman Giuseppe Recchi in Rome (1000 GMT).

MEDIASET

CEO Piersilvio Berlusconi expected to attend presentation of 'Fabbrica del sorriso' campaign (1000 GMT).

