DEBT
Italy sells up to 5.5 billion euros in bonds on Thursday
offering three-, seven- and 15-year debt at auction.
COMPANIES
BANKS
The Italian government approved a package of measures on
Wednesday aimed at helping the country's ailing banking sector,
including the creation of a guarantee scheme to enable domestic
banks to offload non-performing loans.
MEDIOBANCA
The Milanese merchant bank said on Thursday its
second-quarter net profit fell 24 percent as higher net interest
income and fees failed to offset a one-off charge for the rescue
of four troubled local lenders.
UBI BANCA
Italy's fifth-largest bank swung to a net profit of 117
million euros ($132 million) for 2015 as rising fees and lower
loan loss charges helped offset a sharp drop in interest income,
and raised its payout to shareholders.
SAIPEM
Capital increase ends.
Moody's said on Wednesday it was reviewing the oil services
group's 'Baa3' credit rating for a possible downgrade.
ANSALDO STS
Paul Singer held 8.1 percent of the Italian train signalling
group as of Feb. 4 while UBS cut its stake to 5.6 percent from
7.2 percent on Feb. 2, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.
CERVED INFORMATION SOLUTIONS
Massachusetts Financial Services Company held a 5.1 percent
stake in the Italian business data group as of Feb. 2 up from
2.6 percent as of May 19, a regulatory filing showed on
Wednesday.
BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA
Board meeting on FY results.
BANCA CARIGE
Board meeting on preliminary FY results.
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
Board meeting on preliminary FY results, followed by
conference call (1700 GMT).
UNIPOL and UNIPOLSAI
Board meetings on preliminary FY results.
SABAF
Board meeting on Q4 results, followed by conference call
(1400 GMT).
