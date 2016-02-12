The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
GENERAL
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi receives European
Parliament President Martin Schulz (0930 GMT), followed by news
conference.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases Q4 GDP data (0900 GMT).
Turin, European Banking Authority (EBA) Chairman Andrea
Enria attends conference on "Preventing and Resolving Bank
Crises in the European Banking Union and Depositor Protection"
(0800 GMT).
Milan, FABI-Italian bank workers' union holds conference "A
New Model of Bank", with UniCredit CEO Federico
Ghizzoni, Banca Popolare di Milano CEO Giuseppe
Castagna, UBI Banca CEO Victor Massiah, Banco Popolare
CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti, Banca Popolare
dell'Emilia Romagna CEO Alessandro Vandelli, Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena CEO Fabrizio Viola (0800
GMT).
COMPANIES
BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) are ready
to announce a merger to create Italy's No. 3 bank this month if
regulators give the green light, three sources close to the
matter said on Thursday.
SAIPEM
The oil contractor said its rights issue was 87.8 percent
subscribed at the end of the offer period for a total amount of
3.073 billion euros. The unexercised option rights will be
offered on the Milan bourse from Feb. 15.
A plunge in oil prices and little sign of recovery anytime
soon have left Italian oil contractor Saipem ill-prepared to
cope with life independent from former parent Eni, even after a
3.5 billion euro ($4 billion) fundraising.
ENI
The Irish government said on Thursday it had awarded oil and
gas licences to companies including oil majors Eni, Exxon and
Statoil, allowing them to explore for hydrocarbons off the coast
of Ireland.
Iran's cancellation of a conference when it had been due to
unveil investment contracts to international oil firms signals
that political feuding is disrupting plans to revive its energy
sector.
UNIPOLSAI
Italian insurer UnipolSai said on Friday group net profit in
2015 fell 5.8 percent to 738 million euros burdened by an 84
million euro charge regarding deferred taxes.
Conference call on preliminary FY results on Friday (1100
GMT).
FINMECCANICA
Kuwait will sign a deal next week to buy Eurofighter jets,
Kuwait's state news agency KUNA said on Thursday, citing the
defence minister.
BANCA CARIGE
Italy's Banca Carige cut its full-year 2015 net loss by 92
percent to 44.6 million euros ($50 million), helped by sharply
lower provisions against loan losses and one-off gains from the
sale of its insurance units.
Conference call on FY results (0900 GMT).
TELECOM ITALIA
TIM Participações SA, the Brazilian telephone unit of
Telecom Italia plans to lay off 800 to 1,000 workers as it
restructures operations to boost efficiency, a union
representing company workers said on Thursday.
* POSTE ITALIANE
Insurance arm Poste Vita has hired 3 banks (Deutsche Bank,
UBS, CBRE Global Investors) to identify investment opportunities
in Europe's real estate sector, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
The lender posted a 2015 net profit of 219.2 million euros,
up from 29.8 million the previous year.
CEO Alessandro Vandelli told analysts the bank is looking at
lenders based in Italy's northern Valtellina area for possible
mergers, but added the issue would only be discussed after
April's shareholders' meeting.
POPOLARE DI VICENZA
Fitch cut the rating of Banca Popolare di Vicenza to 'B-'
and said it could reduce it further after a significant deposit
withdrawal from the cooperative bank at the end of
2015.
DAMIANI
Board meeting on Q3 results.
RENO DE MEDICI
The company said full-year net profit rose to 9.9 million
euros from 5.4 million euros a year ago.
