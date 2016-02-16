The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases December foreign trade data (0900 GMT).
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA
(*) The group on Tuesday reported a 20 percent drop in its 2015
core earnings, hit by 1.08 billion euros ($1.2 billion) of
one-off charges and further deterioration in its key Brazilian
market.
Telecom Italia also said on Tuesday it plans to step up
investments in faster fixed and mobile networks over the next
three years in its home market in Italy where it sees core
earnings returning to growth from 2017.
The group presents preliminary FY results and plan update in
London (1530 GMT), followed by a press conference.
EU antitrust regulators have flagged concerns about possible
price hikes if CK Hutchison Holdings' Italian unit merges with a
Vimpelcom unit, cutting Italy's mobile network operators from
four to three.
CARIGE
Top shareholder Malacalza Investiemtni could propose
Giampiero Maioli, current CEO of Cariparma, as the new CEO for
the Genoa-based bank, Corriere della Sera said. Malacalza must
submit its slate of candidates for Carige's board by March 4.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The bank's private banking division, Fideuram, has stepped
forward to make a proposal to buy Banca Intermobiliare, which is
being sold by Veneto Banca, according to MF.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
European car sales rose 6.3 percent to 1,093,565 vehicles in
January, industry data showed on Tuesday, even as Europe's
largest carmaker Volkswagen saw registrations of
VW-branded cars fall 4 percent in the wake of a diesel emissions
scandal. FCA's car sales rose 14.5 percent.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The bank could be rescued by a group of Tuscan cooperative
lenders, according to Corriere della Sera.
(*) LUXOTTICA
Francesco Milleri could be appointed deputy executive
chairman, Corriere della Sera said on Tuesday, adding the issue
could be discussed at a board meeting scheduled for March 1 and
due to approve 2015 results.
MEDIASET
The broadcaster's advertising revenues in Italy rose by just
over 2 percent in January, Giuliano Adreani, head of the
Publitalia unit said on the sidelines of a presentation in
Milan.
UNICREDIT
Buyback of subordinated bonds ends.
A2A
The utility said it would start a share buyback on Feb. 16,
adding that the maximum number of stock that can be bought under
the programme was set at 1 percent of share capital,
corresponding to around 33 million euros.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SPOLETO
Italian prosecutors investigating Bank of Italy Governor
Ignazio Visco over the collapse and sale of Banca Popolare di
Spoleto (BPS) have asked for the case to be shelved, a lawyer
representing the complainants said.
ANSALDO STS
UBS raised its stake in Ansaldo STS to 6.2 percent on Feb. 8
from 5.6 percent, according to a filing by market regulator
Consob.
SALINI IMPREGILO
Salini Costruttori has bought shares in Salini Impregilo,
raising its stake in the builder to 63.51 percent and to 63.71
percent of the share capital with voting rights.
INTEK GROUP
Saving shareholders' meeting (0930 GMT).
TISCALI
Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1000 GMT).
ILVA
Some 19 companies have been admitted to the second phase of
the bidding process for Italy's Ilva steel plant, the
state-controlled firm said in a statement on Monday.
Main currency report:...............................