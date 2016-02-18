The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thurs.
ECONOMY
Italy would oppose capping banks' holdings of domestic
sovereign bonds, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday,
throwing down the gauntlet to European policymakers who are
considering a cap to strengthen the euro zone banking system.
COMPANIES
ANSALDO STS, FINMECCANICA
Japanese group Hitachi said on Wednesday it had
appealed against a ruling by Italy's market watchdog forcing it
to raise its offer to buy out minority shareholders in Italian
train signalling group Ansaldo STS.
UBI BANCA
Shareholders holding a combined stake of 11.95 percent in
Italy's fifth biggest lender UBI Banca, which recently dropped
its cooperative status and turned into a joint-stock company,
have formed a "consultation pact", they said on Wednesday.
TERNA
The Italian power grid company is ready to work with
shareholder State Grid Corp of China on projects outside Europe
as it moves to diversify its business and offset lower returns
from core regulated operations.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Santander is arranging funding for a 750-800 million euro
plan of broadband company Metroweb to cable 10 Italian cities.
The bank is bringing together a pool of banks to stump up 400
million euros. The rest will be paid by investors that could
include Vodafone, it said.
* ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
The choice of a new CEO will be made in the first 10 days of
March, Il Corriere della Sera said.
BANCA MEDIOLANUM
Board meeting on FY results (0900 GMT); followed by
conference call.
ITALCEMENTI
Board meeting on FY results.
METHORIOS CAPITAL
A Rome court ordered the company to pay 840,000 euro in
compensation to the Italian Golf Federation and 28,000 euros for
legal costs.
VITTORIA ASSICURAZIONI
Board meeting on preliminary FY results.
Main currency report:...............................