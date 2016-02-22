The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January final CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

POLITICS

Italy's government must seek an accord within the ruling coalition over legislation offering same-sex couples legal recognition and be ready to stand a confidence vote on it, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Sunday.

DEBT

Italy said on Friday it would offer 0.5-1.0 billion euros in 15-year inflation-linked BTPei bonds on Feb. 24.

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 25.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

French media group Vivendi has increased its stake in Telecom Italia to 22.8 percent, a regulatory filing showed, further strengthening its position as the top shareholder in the Italian phone group.

TIM and Huawei have signed an agreement for the development of Internet of Things solutions for mobile networks, Telecom Italia said on Sunday.

MEDIASET

Vivendi's offer for a majority stake in Mediaset's pay TV unit Mediaset Premium has been on the Italian broadcaster's table for several days but the issue of price is blocking an agreement, Il Corriere della Sera said on Saturday.

SAIPEM

The banks guaranteeing the oil contractor's capital increase will buy 1.179 billion unsold shares for a total of 427 million euros.

ENI

The oil and gas group said on Sunday it had completed the authorisation process for Egypt's Zohr gas field.

ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia has proposed Italy's energy authority that next-generation energy meters to be introduced starting from 2016 use 4G mobile networks to transmit data, Il Messaggero reported on Sunday. Enel has proposed instead continuing to use the existing power line carrier as it is reliable and cheap.

INWIT

Tobias Martinez, chief executive of Spain's Cellnex Telecom , told Sunday's la Repubblica that if the offer it was about to table together with infrastructure fund F2i for Telecom Italia's tower unit INWIT succeeded it could achieve significant cost savings thanks to the towers Cellnex already owns in Italy. Clients could benefit from up to 30 percent of such savings.

UBI BANCA

The lender said on Saturday a court had thrown out a claim by nine shareholders to have the shareholder meeting decision taken in 2013 appointing the bank's current supervisory board annulled.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Italian mid-sized bank Veneto Banca wants to rapidly find a merger partner after raising fresh capital in a stock market listing in April, Chief Executive Cristiano Carrus said on Friday.

(*) CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The cooperative bank is ready to grow through acquisitions, its Chairman Giovanni De Censi told CorrierEconomia on Monday, adding he is open to serve for another term.

(*) EDISON, ENI

After cleaning up its balance sheet, Edison may look at an alliance with an energy producer such as Sorgenia or Czech group Eph, Affari&Finanza said on Monday. The paper added Edison may also explore the possibility of buying gas and power assets which oil major Eni has put up for sale.

(*) MAIRE TECNIMONT

Given investment cuts by oil majors, Maire Tecnimont is looking to enter the renewable energy sector, Affari&Finanza said on Monday.

(*) PARMALAT

The dairy group completed the acquisition of Fonterra's yogurt and dairy dessert business.

(*) LUXURY, DESIGN

Private equity group Investindustrial is willing to invest another 2 billion euros in southern Europe, looking at possible acquisitions in the design, luxury and chemicals sectors, head of the fund Andrea Bonomi was quoted by Affari&Finanza as saying.

(*) IPO, PRIVATISATIONS

Italy will privatise air traffic controller Enav this year as planned, treasury top official Fabrizio Pagani told CorrierEconomia on Monday. The treasury is weighing the possibility to cut its stake in companies where it holds large stakes, excluding Eni, to compensate for the postponed sale of the national railways, Pagani said.

IPO-candidate air traffic controller Enav has a value of 1.8-2 billion euros, CorrierEconomia said, citing analysts.

