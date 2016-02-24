The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on
.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases December industry orders and sales data (0900
GMT).
ISTAT presents report on competitiveness of productive
sectors with Cabinet Undersecretary Tommaso Nannicini (0930
GMT).
Assogestioni expected to release January fund flows data.
DEBT
Treasury sells 0.5-1.0 billion euros BTPei bonds due Sept.
15, 2032. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.
COMPANIES
BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) need more
time than expected to seal a merger that will create Italy's
third largest bank, three sources close to the matter said on
Tuesday.
(*) A memorandum of understanding between the two lenders could
be announced on Sunday, March 6, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
(*) The two banks plan to gradually shed their non-performing
loans once merged, making use of the new measures approved by
the government to help domestic lenders sell bad debts, MF
reported on Wednesday
GENERALI
The Italian insurer will likely appoint a new CEO on March
17, when the group's board meets to approve FY results, two
sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.
(*) FINMECCANICA
The Panamanian government said on Tuesday it had agreed the
cancellation of a $125 million radar contract with a subsidiary
of Italy's Finmeccanica that had become mired in a dispute over
alleged corruption.
Finmeccanica said in a separate statement on Wednesday that
the Panamanian government's decision is not related to the
quality of the radar systems supplied by Selex ES, but stems
from a separate reassessment of the overall surveillance system
for the country's coastal area.
(*) TELECOM ITALIA
Investment firm Fintech launched a bid on Tuesday for Class
B shares of Telecom Italia's Argentine unit listed on the Buenos
Aires Merval stock exchange, the company said in a
statement.
(*) PRELIOS
Capital increase ends.
A consortium of investors including hedge fund York Capital
and real estate advisor Daniel Buaron could emerge as the top
shareholder in Prelios with a stake of more than 20 percent once
the group's cash call is completed, MF reported.
SALINI IMPREGILO
The general contractor said on Tuesday its FY preliminary
EBITDA was 483 million euros, up 12.8 percent year on year.
ANSALDO STS
UBS Group cut its stake in the railway signalling group to
5.3 percent from 6.2 percent it held on Feb. 8, according to a
regulatory filing published by Italian market watchdog on
Tuesday.
(*) Paul E. Singer, representing three funds, has increased its
overall long position indirectly held in Ansaldo STS to 21.4
percent, including a stake of 12.6 percent and other long
positions of 8.8 percent, according to the same Consob filing.
BANCA CARIGE
The bank's top investor Malacalza Investimenti said on
Tuesday it had not contacted UniCredit's vice-director Marina
Natale to propose her for a top job at the Genoa-based lender.
A2A
Chairman Giovanni Valotti attends conference on
"Transparency, Laws, Citizenship" (0930 GMT).
JUVENTUS
Board meeting on H1 results.
SAIPEM
Board meeting on preliminary FY results; followed by
conference call (1645 GMT).
PRYSMIAN
Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call
(1700 GMT).
TENARIS
Board meeting on FY results.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................