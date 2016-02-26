The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases January wage inflation data (0900 GMT).

Rome, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (1230 GMT) and Italian President Sergio Mattarella (1500 GMT).

Cabinet meeting (1600 GMT).

Milan, conference on "Securities Markets: Trends, Risks and Policies" con market regulator Consob President Giuseppe Vegas (0745 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 3.5-4.0 billion euros of 1.60 percent new 10-year BTP bonds due June 1, 2026; 1.75-2.25 billion euros of 0.65 percent 5-year BTP bonds due Nov. 1, 2020; 1.5-2.0 billion euros of CCTeu bonds due Dec. 15, 2022. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES (*) ENI

The Italian oil major said on Friday it would cut capital spending this year by 20 percent after it posted a net loss in the fourth quarter due to the sharp fall in oil prices.

In a separate statement, Eni said it successfully drilled new well in Egypt's Nile Delta.

BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano are working on a plan to slim down bad loans to get ECB clearance for their planned merger without the need for a capital increase, sources said on Thursday. (*) The merger between the two cooperative banks will be completed without a capital increase, Banco Popolare CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti told managers attending a closed-door meeting on Thursday, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. (*) The two banks' top executive will likely need to meet again officials at the European Central Bank to discuss the merger plan, La Stampa reported.

(*) UNICREDIT

Fabrizio Palenzona, the bank's vice-president, is in favour of a management change at UniCredit and is trying to convince the bank's shareholders that CEO Federico Ghizzoni should leave, La Repubblica reported, adding however that foreign shareholders are supporting Ghizzoni.

(*) SAIPEM

The oil contractor is ready to cut costs more if it receives fewer orders than expected this year, Saipem CEO told La Repubblica, adding the company does not need to raise capital after the recent rights issue. In case of difficulties to win new orders, the group could adjust its business plan, the CEO said.

(*) FERRARI, FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILER

Ferrari could increase production gradually in the future, Sergio Marchionne wrote in a 2015 report on the company, according to a filing from American Security and Exchange Commission. Commenting on the volatility of the stock, Marchionne said the group is able to face storms.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

Commenting speculation about the sale of its Argentina's unit, a Telecom Italia's spokesman said the closing of the transaction is subject to the approval of the local regulator.

GEOX

Italy's Geox said it expected net sales to grow 6.5 percent per year on average in its 2015-2018 business plan.

(*) ANSALDO STS

The company said on Thursday it would pay 2015 dividend of 0.18 euros per share, up 20 percent compared with the previous year.

VENETO BANCA IPO-VENE.MI

Italy's Veneto Banca said on Thursday it had filed for a stock market listing.

ANSALDO STS

Conference call on FY results(1000 GMT).

BIESSE GROUP

Board meeting to approve 2016-2018 business plan.

ENI

Releases preliminary FY results; followed by conference call (1330 GMT).

GEOX

Presents FY results (0800 GMT).

INTESA SANPAOLO

Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0930 GMT).

NOVA RE

Sorgente SGR full takeover offer on Nova Re shares ends.

