POLITICS
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker met in Rome on Friday to try to
mend recently tense relations, keeping any lingering differences
under wraps at a news conference afterwards.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases February flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT).
Reuters releases January asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).
IPO
SIA
Payment processing group SIA is rumoured to have chosen
Lazard as global coordinator for its planned listing, but has
not given a formal mandate, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
VERSACE
The fashion house is getting ready for its planned market
listing, Chief Executive Gian Giacomo Ferraris said on Saturday,
according to Il Sole 24 Ore.
The company's board will meet at the end of March and in the
meantime "we are preparing ourselves for the listing with
serious discipline, and when the shareholders decide, we will
respond 'Yes, we can'," Il Sole quoted Ferraris as saying.
BANKS
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, BANCO POPOLARE
Advisers for both banks were working over the weekend on
revised proposals to send to the European Central Bank (ECB)
after the regulator questioned aspects of their merger plan, Il
Sole 24 Ore reported. The eventual merger could be announced
later than the most recent deadline of March 6, Il Sole said.
Talks on the planned merger have stalled, and the banks
might need to have another meeting with the ECB, which could ask
them to improve their Texas ratio of capital to bad loans, Il
Messaggero reported.
To approve the merger, the ECB might ask the banks to
offload their bad loans in 24-30 months rather than the five or
six years originally foreseen, Il Giornale reported.
UNICREDIT
Unicredit has decided not to use a state guarantee scheme to
help banks offload bad debt "for now", the head of the bank's
Italian operations, Gabriele Piccini, told Il Messaggero. He
described the scheme as "an opportunity".
COMPANIES
FIAT CHRYSLIER AUTOMOBILES
The European car market could grow 3 percent annually in
2016 "if the financial storm dies down quickly", FCA's European
operations head Alfredo Altavilla told Corriere della Sera.
All versions of the Alfa Romeo Giulia will go into
production in the coming weeks and arrive at dealerships in the
second quarter, Altavilla said. He repeated a previous statement
that all Alfa Romeo models will be produced in Italy.
FCA has had more than 20,000 orders for its new four-door
Tipo, Altavilla said.
TELECOM ITALIA
Argentine businessman Carlos Newbery is considering making a
bid for Telecom Italia's stake in Telecom Argentina, Bloomberg
reported. Reuters could not reach Newbery for comment.
In the report, Newbery was quoted as saying he thought a
previous offer by Mexican financier David Martinez's Fintech for
Telecom Argentina would be accepted.
Telecom Italia separately said the agreement with Fintech,
which has been blocked by Argentina's telecoms regulator, stands
until April 2017.
YOOX NET-A-PORTER
The merger between Yoox and Net-A-Porter is on track to
reach its planned goals, Il Sole 24 Ore reported in an analysis
on the group published on Sunday.
Savings through lower investments combined with higher
revenues for the merged group would have a synergy effect worth
85 million euros a year starting from 2018, the paper said.
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO
The fashion and leather brand's chief executive said on
Sunday he expected the global instability that is affecting the
luxury sector to subside in the second half of the year.
He said sales had been weak so far this year in Hong Kong
but that market was losing importance, while Japan was "solid"
and Chinese tourists were boosting business in Thailand.
Ferragamo expects to continue to make 40 percent of group
revenue in Asia and Australia, he added.
The group is focusing on increasing profitability as "the
luxury market will probably grow less in the future than it has
in the past five years", he said.
METROWEB, VODAFONE, WIND
Britain's Vodafone and Vimpelcom's Italian mobile phone unit
Wind will continue talks with broadband firm Metroweb on
building a fibre optic network in Italy after the original
end-February deadline, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.
(*) FINCANTIERI
Unit Vard Holding ended 2015 with a loss 1.29 billion
Norwegian crowns, hit by net forex losses of 474 million.
(*) ERG
It bought Brockaghboy Windfarm Ltd from TCI Renewables,
with an overall investment for implementing the wind farm
estimated at 80 million euros, it said on Monday.
A2A
A2A and Linea Group Holding (LGH) exclusive talks on tie-up
end.
SARAS
Board meeting on preliminary FY results (morning); followed
by conference call (1400 GMT).
ANSALDO STS
Pending another court hearing scheduled for March 15,
Hitachi said on Friday it would put in an escrow account the
difference between its offer price on Ansaldo minorities of 9.5
euros per share and the raised price of 9.899 euros per share
the Japanese company was forced to pay by Italian market
regulator Consob. On the offer's payment day on March 11,
subscribers to the offer will be paid 9.5 euros per share and
the money from the escrow account will be paid out to the
subscribers should the court decide to uphold Consob's decision.
SAIPEM, ENI
The oil contractor said on Friday it had received 3.2
billion euros of financing from banks and repaid its full debt
to Eni.
CNH INDUSTRIAL
Workers at powertrains unit FPT Industrial will stay at home
for six days between March 24 and April 1 as the company makes
use of temporary layoffs to adjust for lower demand, the Fiom
union said on Friday.
NOVA RE
Some 22.8 percent of the shareholders that were targeted by
Sorgenta's takeover bid subscribed to the offer, raising the
latter's stake in the company to around 84.8 percent, Sorgenta
said in a statement on Friday, citing preliminary figures.
ZUCCHI
Board meeting to approve 2014 FY results.
A.S. ROMA
Board meeting on H1 results.
S.S. LAZIO
Board meeting on H1 results.
DIGITAL BROS
Board meeting on H1 results.
