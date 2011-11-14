MILAN Nov 14 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

Italy anxiously awaits the reaction of financial markets on Monday to the appointment of former European Commissioner Mario Monti to head a technocratic government, hoping it will end a disastrous week for the euro zone's third largest economy.

* BOND AUCTION

Italy should manage to push through a closely watched bond sale on Monday, albeit at a record yield of around 6 percent, as the appointment of an emergency government brings some respite from market pressures that sent funding costs soaring last week.

BAN ON NAKED SHORT-SELLING

Italy announced a ban on naked short-selling of stocks on Friday, in a bid to reduce market volatility due to the worsening euro zone debt crisis.

UNICREDIT

Italy's largest bank by assets is set to announce a 7.5 bln euro rights issue, thousands of job cuts and the exit from its London-based equity sales and trading business to substantially shore up its capital, sources close to the operation said.

The Italian bank's Polish unit, Bank Pekao, Poland's top corporate lender, reported a 16-percent earnings growth in the third quarter on Monday, beating expectations thanks to a rise in revenues from interest-bearing assets.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Moody's said on Friday it had downgraded the Italian lender's long-term debt to Baa3 from A3 with a negative outlook. BPM said in a statement it entirely disagreed with the decision.

BANCO POPOLARE

Italy's Banco Popolare said it would convert 1 billion euros of bonds into equity early to shore up its capital and take other measures, including asset disposals, to meet tougher capital requirements set by the European Banking Authority.

GENERALI

Assicurazioni Generali, Europe's third-largest insurer which holds about 50 billion euros ($68 billion) of Italian state bonds, said investment impairments are weighing on its life activities and capital position.

FINMECCANICA

The European arms consortium Eurofighter has been invited to brief officials from the United Arab Emirates on the Typhoon combat jet, manufacturers said, in a surprise overture likely to disappoint France as it tries to finalise a sale of the Rafale.

The Eurofighter is built by Britain's BAE Systems, Finmeccanica of Italy and European aerospace group EADS on behalf of Germany and Spain.

* Finmeccanica will announce about 1 billion euros worth of asset sales on Monday when it reports 9-month results, Il sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report. The group will seek to cede its transportation unit AnsaldoBreda but not its stake in AnsaldoSTS, the paper said on Monday.

